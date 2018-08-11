INDIANOLA, Sanpete County — Evacuated residents were allowed to return home Saturday night after firefighters fully contained the Hill Top Fire, while officials continue to feel the effects of the state's fire season.

The fire, which started Monday from an unknown cause, displaced 350 residents and destroyed two structures at its peak. The evacuation order was lifted at 10 p.m. Saturday after officials fully contained the fire that consumed over 1,800 acres.

Ravell Call Trees burn in the Coal Hollow fire on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Dollar Ridge investigation

After burning through more than 62,000 acres, 438 structures and costing more than $19 million to fight, fire investigators still do not know what caused the Dollar Ridge wildfire early last month.

"We get fires every year that we say are undetermined because there's not enough evidence, there's no witnesses and (they're burning) in a very remote area like this one is," said Jason Curry, spokesperson Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

With no storms in the area at the time of its creation, officials believe the fire was caused by humans. Curry said investigators will continue investigating the cause and will look into all possibilities.

"It's frustrating to have the investigation have zero results, especially one that takes homes and impacts communities the way the Dollar Ridge Fire did," Curry said.

The Dollar Ridge fire was 90 percent contained Saturday.

Ravell Call Burned trees from the Coal Hollow fire are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

A new fire

A wildfire in Saratoga Springs known as the Iron Hill Fire ignited Saturday and was 25 percent by evening. Flames threatened nearby communications towers.

The fire has consumed 14,000 acres, according to officials, and a 20-man firefighting crew will stay the night Saturday to protect the towers.

Another fire crew is expected to return to the flames Sunday morning along with three helicopters.

Ravell Call Smoke from wildfires blankets a section of the Wasatch Mountains on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Smoke in the air

Fires from across the state and California will continue to worsen air quality in Salt Lake County into the week. State officials are forecasting poor air Sunday and Monday, advising people to avoid spending too much time outside.

Children, older adults, those with asthma and active people are discouraged from exercising or spending too much time outdoors. Everyone else is also warned against spending too much time in the smoky haze that has blanketed the Wasatch Front.

Similar conditions can be found across the state. In Provo, Sunday's air quality is expected to be outright unhealthy.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero