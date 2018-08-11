BYU swim and dive alumni will hold their 2018 reunion in Provo on Sept. 7-8.

The annual reunion will kick off Friday at the BYU Conference Center with a welcome reception, dinner and an alumni picture. Following the dinner, several speakers will give remarks, including coach Tim Powers, coach John Brooks and Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines.

Powers was the swim and dive head coach at BYU for 37 years. He holds 17 conference championships under his belt and six conference Coach of the Year awards. Powers coached 46 All-Americans and 16 Olympians from 10 different countries.

Brooks took over for Powers as the head coach of the BYU swim and dive program in March 2012. In his first two seasons at the helm, he led the men’s team to a third-place MPSF finish in 2013 and a conference championship in 2014, while the women finished second both years. Before being named head coach, he was an assistant coach for BYU and helped the women’s team claim three conference titles in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Gaines will be the keynote speaker. A three-time Olympic gold medalist, he is a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Currently, Gaines is the broadcast voice of Olympic swimming on NBC.

Saturday’s portion will consist of brunch, family pool time and other activities. In the evening, there will be a tailgate dinner in the LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot followed by the football game against California. There are limited tickets for both the game and the banquet so early registration is advised.