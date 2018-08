SALT LAKE CITY – Riverside Country Cub assistant pro Chris Moody fired a 5-under-par 66 to take the first-round lead at the Salt Lake City Open Saturday at Mountain Dell Lake Course.

Moody has a one-stroke lead over River Oaks assistant Seokwon Jeon and is two shots up on Mark Owen and Tommy Sharp going into Sunday’s final round.

Ryan Brimley and Patrick Horstmann are the top amateurs at 69, along with professional Todd Tanner.

A Flight Net leaders are Eric Johnson, Branden Kunicki and Robert Mansfield at 65, while Nalin Maxfied and Ben Peterson lead the B Flight Net at 63.

Play moves to Bonneville Golf Course for Sunday’s final round with leaders teeing off between 2 and 2:30 p.m. The professional winner receives $3,000.

Salt Lake City Open

Mountain Dell Lake Course (Par-71)

(a-amateur)

66 – Chris Moody

67 – Seokwon Jeon

68 -- Mark Owen, Tommy Sharp

69 – Todd Tanner, a-Ryan Brimley, a-Patrick Horstmann

70 – Joe Parkinson, Pete Stone, a-Steven Croft, a-Zach Jones, a-Aaron Robbs, a-Blake Tomlinson

71 – Christian Olsen, Quentin Sasser, a-Dan Horner, a-Ryan Klassovity, a-Jason Struck, a-Mike Branca, a-Cameron Howe, a-Joseph Jack, a-Jeff Jolley

Senior Pros

68 – Eric Nielsen

69 – Craig Sarlo

70 – Kim Thompson

71 – Al Enochson

A Flight (Net)

65 – Eric Johnson, Branden Kunicki, Robert Mansfield

66 – Kent Harding

69 – Troy Lashley

70 – Troy Creer, Daniel Johnson

B Flight (Net)