For a change, Tony Finau will not be contending on the final day of a golf major as he gets ready for the fourth round of the PGA Championship Sunday at Bellerive CC in St. Louis.

The Salt Lake native, who has top-10 finishes in each of the previous majors at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, heads into the final round at 1-under-par 209, 11 strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka, in a tie for 67th place.

Finau had to come back Saturday morning after Friday’s weather suspension and play his final seven holes. He was right on the cutline and played the final holes in even par to make the cut with a 66 and a 140 total.

For Saturday’s third round, he was paired for the third straight day with Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, who got another close look at Finau’s game before he makes the decision on the final four players to make the U.S. team.

Finau played the front nine in 2-under with a pair of birdies, but despite two more birdies on the back side, also had three bogeys, including holes 16 and 18.

Craig Hocknull, a teaching pro at Park City’s Glenwild GC, missed the cut Saturday morning as he finished his second round with a 73, which left him at 145.