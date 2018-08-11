Note: Pine View finished with a 8-4 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 9 with a 4-2 record. It lost to Sky View 35-21 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Pine View 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ST. GEORGE — Coming off an 8-4 season, including a 4-2 mark in Region 9, the Pine View Panthers could have stood pat.

They were, after all, one of the best teams in region and, though they lost to Sky View in the 4A quarterfinals, were definitively one of the top eight teams in the classification.

No one would have batted an eye if Pine View ran it back, expecting internal improvement to carry them to greater heights.

That wasn’t what head coach Ray Hosner had planned for his for Panthers, however.

Instead, the Panthers changed almost everything. Hosner brought in two new coordinators, former BYU head coach Gary Crowton to lead the offense, and longtime Desert Hills defensive coordinator Nick Hansen to man the defense and the effect has been significant.

“They have brought a new energy and excitement to the team,” Hosner said. “Both are very experienced in winning football games.”

More than excitement, they have brought new systems, and learning said systems has been all the Panthers have thought about all offseason.

“There is quite a bit of a learning curve for everyone involved,” Ben Meier, the wide receivers coach and Panthers media contact, said. “We are all trying to pick up those new systems and improve on those.”

On offense, Crowton has implemented a spread attack, crafted over the course of quite the coaching journey.

“Coach Crowton’s name is probably familiar to most people,” said Meier. “He was the coach at BYU for a few years after all. He has kind of been all over the place since then, but we love having him. He is such a wealth of knowledge.

His offense has evolved over time and teaching high school kids is a little different than teaching college kids, but he has simplified things so well and made it really function for these kids. We are really excited about it and the players are excited about it. They think it is a fun offense to be in and they are excited just to have Coach Crowton here. It has been a lot of fun.”

The defensive side of the ball is no different as far as a learning curve, thanks to Hansen’s proclivities on defense.

“It’s kind of a hybrid 4-2-5 and 4-3,” Meier said. “Nick is a high pressure kind of guy, he likes to blitz a lot, have man coverages, those kind of things. He starting installing his defense starting back in spring. Throughout the spring and then into this summer there has been a big learning process for both the coaches and for the players to learn the new defense. The great thing about Nick is he is such a good coach. He teaches so well that the kids are grasping everything and implementing it.”

All of the changes weren’t made to mask any talent deficiencies. The Panthers return five starters on both sides of the ball and have talent at almost every single position. Leading the way, among others, is quarterback Dallin Brown, defensive lineman and BYU commit Brooks Maile and Koa Katoa.

All told, Pine View is more than optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We feel if we can stay healthy, with our returners and underclassman, that we can make a run at the region championship and make some noise in state,” Hosner said.

“As a team we are really excited,” added Meier. “We’ve got some really good athletes coming back this year. We are really excited to get going and we think we can be at the top of our region at the end of the year, if not win it. That is kind of our mindset going into this season.”

Pine View Panthers at a glance

Coach: Ray Hosner is about to begin his 18th season as the head coach of the Panthers. Since he took over at Pine View in 2001, Hosner has racked up a 142-55 overall record, including an 8-4 finish last season. He is a graduate of Jamison Madison High School in New York.

Pine View Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Gary Crowton

2018 offensive production: 37.6. ppg (1st in 4A)

5 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Dallin Brown (QB): Was extremely productive as the Panthers signal caller in 2017, particularly on the ground. Brown ran for over 800 yards and a team-high 18 touchdowns, averaging over 9 yards per carry. In the passing game he completed 26 of 48 throws, a 54% completion percentage, throwing for 492 yards and six scores.

Was extremely productive as the Panthers signal caller in 2017, particularly on the ground. Brown ran for over 800 yards and a team-high 18 touchdowns, averaging over 9 yards per carry. In the passing game he completed 26 of 48 throws, a 54% completion percentage, throwing for 492 yards and six scores. Gavin Bateman (WR): Only recorded nine receptions last season, but was extremely effective almost every time he did haul in the ball. Bateman finished with almost 200 yards receiving (198) with two touchdowns. His 22 yards per catch was one of the highest averages on the team.

Returning offensive starters

Dallin Brown (QB)

Hunter Moore (WR)

Gavin Bateman (WR)

Solo Katoa (OL)

Brooks Maile (OL/TE)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Meier’s comments on the Panthers quarterback situation:

“Right now we are looking at two different guys at quarterback. Obviously we have Dallin Brown, who started for us last year. He came on the last part of last season, took over the starting quarterback role job and did a tremendous job. He is a great athlete who can run the ball very well. Over the summer he has worked really hard on his throwing technique. Coach Hosner has worked hours with him on that, so he has really improved his throwing. We are looking at him to be that typical run and pass quarterback, that dual threat. We are excited for that.

We also have new junior named McCloud Crowton, Coach Crowton’s son. He is a great passer. He has all the fundamentals down as far as throwing the ball. I think those two are going to be the guys going into the season that we are going to be looking at.”

Meier’s comments on a deep group of wide receivers:

“We’ve got some really good guys that are playing wide receiver for us. Leading the way is Hunter Moore. He got some time and experience last year. He’s back and we are looking for big things from him. His younger brother Michael Moore is another guy we are going to rely heavily on. He has done a really good job this summer. We’ve got Gavin Bateman, who plays slot receiver, who is a senior who should do a really good job for us. Four other receivers we have that are doing a great job are Daylor Rymer and Izaiah Moten, Cooper Mills and Samuel Lefevre. We are expecting big things from them.

As a whole group, we feel like we have some good receivers, guys that are going to perform really well for us this year. We have a good fundamental group of guys that we are going to rely on heavily. We are going to throw the ball around a lot this year.”

Meier’s comments on running back Toshfatafehi Wright:

“At the running back spot we have a couple of guys battling it out right now. The guy that is looking like the starter is Tosh Wright. He was actually over at Snow Canyon the last couple of years, but because of circumstances at the end of last school year his family had to make a move. They found a place that was conducive to them that ended up in our boundaries. He had to transfer schools, which wasn’t necessarily what he wanted. He’s been welcomed with open arms by our team, he has made friends, and I think he is going to do a good job for us this year.

He is a powerful runner, a big kid, that can catch the ball really well. He is kind of that dual threat for us, in terms of running and catching the ball. We are looking for good things from Tosh.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

The Panthers are loaded on the offensive side of the ball. They have an experienced quarterback in Dallin Brown, a standout running back in Tosh Wright and a talented platoon of receivers. The offensive line boasts some of the best athletes on the team as well, such as Brooks Maile.

All told, the biggest determining factor in the offenses success will be the adjustment to Coach Crowton’s offense. If the team can feel comfortable in it, there isn’t any reason Pine View can’t boast the best offense in the classification.

Pine View Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Nick Hansen

2018 defensive production: 17.6 ppg (6th in 4A)

5 returning starters

4-3/4-2-5 hybrid defense

Key defensive returning starters

Koa Katoa (LB): Recorded 42 tackles last season, the most of any returning Pine View player. Katoa also had a team-best 7.5 sacks in 2017, 4.5 more than the next closest Panther. Katoa’s best performance arguably came twice, against both Tooele and Lehi. In each contest he racked up eight tackles and two sacks.

Recorded 42 tackles last season, the most of any returning Pine View player. Katoa also had a team-best 7.5 sacks in 2017, 4.5 more than the next closest Panther. Katoa’s best performance arguably came twice, against both Tooele and Lehi. In each contest he racked up eight tackles and two sacks. Brooks Maile (DL): Of the three returning starters along the defensive line, Maile was the most productive last season, recording 31 tackles and sack. His best outing came against Region 9 rival Desert Hills, against whom he racked up a season-best eight tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Koa Katoa (LB)

Jeshan Allen (DB)

Solo Katoa (DL)

John Parry (DL)

Brooks Maile (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Meier’s comments on the defensive line:

“So our defensive line is probably the strongest unit on our defense. Almost every kid there is a returning starter. We have three of them, Solo Katoa, Brooks Maile, and Jon Parry. Parry is a running back but he’ll also play defensive line. Maile will also be one of our offensive tackles. He is a great kid, a guy that has already committed to BYU to play D-line. He is such a great athlete that we are going to have him play both both ways. All three of them played up front for us last year. We look at that as the strength of our defensive unit right now because we have them all back.”

Meier’s comments on the team’s linebackers:

“Linebacker is the spot we got hit at the most,. That was a really senior heavy group last year. The one guy we do have back that did get a lot of experience is Koa Katoa. Koa is a phenomenal athlete. He is one of those guys that we are going to rely on heavily on defense and he is going to be a great leader as well. He will be the man in the middle. He was kind of swapped in there last year with a bunch of seniors, but he will really stand out this year.”

Meier’s comments on a deep, but inexperienced secondary:

“We feel really good about our secondary. They are guys that didn’t get a ton of experience on varsity last year, but they have come up through the program and have been taught really well.

We’ll have Vlad Joslin at one corner, with Connor Johnson and Adrian Shelton also playing a lot there. Those three are guys that have come up through the program and it is just their time, their time to take over that spot. All three of them seniors. They are all going to be guys that want to do the best that they can. Through the summer we have been impressed by them. They have done a great job.

In the back end of the secondary we have Jeshan Allen. He is a safety that got a lot of experience last year. This year he will lead that group. He’ll led them in whatever Coach Hansen wants them to do.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

It’s all about the secondary this year for Pine View. The defensive front is loaded, the strongest unit on the team. Linebacker certainly has question marks, aside from Koa Katoa that is, but in the 4-2-5 hybrid system the Panthers will play they will mostly be used in run support. Everything will come down to the secondary. The Panthers are relatively inexperienced in the back, with only Jeshan Allen boasting any significant playing time from last season. If the group of six or seven defensive backs can catch on quickly and adjust to playing varsity football, the Panthers defense should thrive. If they do not, Pine View may have to adjust to a more conservative scheme, contrary to what new coordinator Nick Hansen wants.

Coaches preseason Region 9 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 9 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Desert Hills, Oct. 10 (Week 8)

Bottom line:

This looks like the year for Pine View to excel. The team is absolutely loaded on offense, particularly at the skill positions, though the line is stout in and of itself. Defensively, there are more questions, at linebacker and in the secondary, but the defensive front will be great, if not the best in the region. A region championship is more than possible for the Panthers as Dixie and Desert Hills have significantly more questions overall and Cedar/Snow Canyon have yet to prove themselves elite. If everything goes right, Pine View will likely be responsible for the return of Region 9 to Rice Eccles Stadium at the end of the year.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — GREEN CANYON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — HIGHLAND, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Hunter, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — SNOW CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 —HURRICANE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 —CEDAR, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Pine View

All-time record: 221-141 (35 years)

Region championships: 10 (1985-co, 1986, 1993, 1994 co, 2001, 2003 co, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 co)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2012-2017)

All-time playoff record: 25-26

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-6

Most played rivalry: 43 meetings with Dixie dating back to 1983. Pine View leads 24-19.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Panther Riley Stephenson kicked a state-record 194 extra points during his career from 2002-05. … Ethan Baer tied a state record by connecting on five field goals on Oct. 9, 2014.

Last 5

2017 — 8-4 (4-2 in Region 9 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 10-3 (3-2 in 3AA South – 3AA Runner-up)

2015 — 6-5 (1-4 in 3AA South – 3AA Quarterfinals)

2014 — 8-3 (5-1 in 3AA South – 3AA Semifinals)

2013 — 9-3 (5-1 in 3AA South – 3AA Runner-up)

Pine View coaching history

2001-current — Ray Hosner (142-55)

1998-2000 — Sark Arslanian (16-12)

1994-1997 — Wade Turley (14-22)

1992-1993 — Bill Jacobsen (7-10)

1989-1991 — Chris Brockman (11-16)

1985-1988 — Jim Johnson (26-13)

1983-1984 — Wes Christiansen (5-13)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2013 — Kody Wilstead, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Connor Brooksby, K

2017 — Christian Reis, LB

2017 —Raymond Tauoa, OL

2017 — Jacob Mpungi, TB

2016 — Jacob Mpungi, RB

2016 — Tyler Heaton, DT

2016 — D’Angelo Mpungi, CB

2016 — Connor Brooksby, K

2014 — Kody Wilstead, QB

2014 — Pano TiaTia, RB

2014 — Blake Ence, WR

2014 — Bladen Hosner, WR

2014 — Harrison Goebel, OL

2013 — Jack Bangerter, WR

2013 — Guillermo Fierro, OL

2013 — Liahona Tia Tia, DL

2013 — Thor Katoa, LB

2013 — Jaden Ahquin, DB

2012 — Prentiss Miller, RB

2012 — Logan Stott, OL

2012 — Wesley Moeai, DL

2011 — Jake Arslanian, WR

2010 — Will Bangerter LB

2009 — Kaden Hosner,DB

2008 — Kevin Moss, OL

2008 — Adam Bangerter, LB

2008 — Justin Ence, DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.