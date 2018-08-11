Note: Timpanogos finished with a 6-4 overall record in 2017 and was fifth in Region 8 with a 1-4 record. It did not qualify for the 5A playoffs.

Timpanogos 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

OREM — Timpanogos coach Daniel Tervort feels his program is finally turning the corner as he grows personally on how to attract, develop and then maintain talent within his program.

Doing as much isn't an easy thing for a team located on the north side of Orem. Other programs have attracted a lot of the talent within Timpanogos' borders, which was tough for Tervort to adjust to during his first few years.

"Those first few years I found myself pleading and begging guys to get out here and play some football," Tervort said. "It's not what I thought I'd be doing when I took over as coach, but now those days are over. Now I don't need to be that guy. It's either get on the train or get out of the way."

A lot of the new mentality comes with relative success. The Timberwolves won six games last season, and even though they missed the playoffs, important strides continued to be made within a program Tervort says he pretty much, "built from scratch."

The next step is the postseason, with Tervort and his players believing it's the natural progression for a team that is trending upwards.

"We're still young and we'll still have to play a lot of sophomores, but the depth is getting better every year," Tervort said. "It's still not where I want it to be, but we're getting there and I think the group this year is capable of doing some real good things."

Timpanogos T-Wolves at a glance:

Coach: Daniel Tervort has been the coach since 2015. In his three years, his teams have compiled a 10-20 record.

Timpanogos Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Daniel Tervort

2016 offensive production: 30.3 ppg (9th in 5A)

9 returning starters

Spread

Key offensive returning starter

Gabe Sweeten (QB): Sweeten threw for 2,223 yards last season and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 583 yards and another eight touchdowns.

"He's an athlete and would do real well at a lot of positions on the field for us. He's very experienced and he'll lead us this year. It's great having a guy like that as your quarterback," Tervort said.

Returning offensive starters

Tervort on his returning offensive line:

"Not all of them started consistently last year, but all five of those guys have experience starting. That's a huge upside for us to have real good protection around our quarterback."

Tervort on his returning running back:

"Rory Ziegra is a real fast kid who can really scoot. He had over 1,000 all-purpose yards for us last year and we're real excited about him."

Timpanogos Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Joe Haymore

2017 defensive production: 20.7 ppg (7th in 5A)

7 returning starters

4-3 base

Key defensive returning starters

Haydn Standstrom and Kaleb Ashdown (DB)

"Kaleb is a lockdown corner and Haydn is a great leader for us in the defensive backfield. We feel the secondary will be a strength of us this year," Tervort said.

Returning defensive starters

Haydn Sandstrom (DB)

Kaleb Ashdown (DB)

Rory Ziegra (DB)

Kai Litster (DL)

Jaydn Roberts (DL)

Kawika Tau'a (DL)

Nesi Sau (DL)

Tervort in his defensive line:

"We really like our defensive ends. Those guys are real good. Both Kawika Tau'a and Kai Litster both have a lot of good experience and that will help us on the defensive front, along with some other good young players."

Tervort on his linebackers:

"We had to completely replace a real good linebacking crew, so that won't be easy. But we'll see how it comes together and we have some guys stepping forward at that position."

Coaches preseason Region 8 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 8 prediction: Sixth

Key region game: vs. Provo (Oct. 4)

Bottom Line: Yes, Timpanogos has improved, but making the playoffs out of Region 8 may be too tough of a haul. Yes, the Timberwolves are legitimate contenders for the playoffs, and do feature one of the best quarterbacks in the state, but Region 8 houses some top programs, which will make it tough. Wins have to come against teams like Wasatch, Maple Mountain and Provo should Timpanogos hope to make the next progression.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — FARMINGTON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — CANYON VIEW, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Uintah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Wasatch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — SKYRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — PROVO, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — SPRINGVILLE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.

…..

Felt’s Facts for Timpanogos

All-time record: 112-141 (22 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 10

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 2-10

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 22 meetings with Orem dating back to 1997. Orem leads 18-4.

Felt’s Factoid: Timpanogos is one of just 11 schools to have a perfect playoff record on its home field (1-0).

...

Last 5

2017 — 6-4 (1-4 in Region 8 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 3-7 (1-6 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 1-8 (0-6 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 6-5 (3-3 in Region 7 – 4A First round)

...

Timpanogos coaching history

2015-current — Daniel Tervort (10-20)

2014 — Joe Dupaix (1-8)

2010-2013 — Ed Larson (26-27)

2009 — Brad King (3-6)

2006-2008 — Brad Molen (13-18)

2004-2005 — Frank Bramall (8-13)

2003 — Darren DeGracie (4-5)

2001-2002 — Frank Bramall (13-10)

1996-2000 — Marc McKenney (7-40)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

(None)

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.