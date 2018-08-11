Alloré Jarrett, 5, reaches for a pair of shoes while Capt. Tyrone Farillas and his daughter, Alexa Farillas, 16, help during the Salt Lake City Police Department's Back-to-School Police Pay it Forward event at Target in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Officers from the department helped kids who were selected by the Salt Lake School Foundation based on various economic factors. The kids were treated to breakfast with the officers and given a backpack full of supplies to start the new year. Retail partners helped to fulfill other back-to-school needs for the children, including access to clothing, shoes, essential basics and other necessary items. The program aims to help kids succeed in school. The Salt Lake City School District starts its school year on Monday, Aug. 20.

