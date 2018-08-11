Roy football coach Fred Fernandes had successful open-heart surgery on Wednesday and is recovering at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has told friends he hopes to be back coaching in three weeks.

The veteran coach had a heart attack at practice on Monday, and two days later underwent a six-way bypass surgery at McKay Dee Hospital.

Fernandes is entering his eighth year as head coach at Roy, where he has guided his alma mater to a 46-26 record the past seven years. This will also be his 20th season as head coach in Utah, as he previously spent 12 combined seasons as a head coach at Northridge and then Woods Cross.

Roy’s defensive coordinator Eric Jones will serve as the interim head coach for this Friday’s season opener at Syracuse and until Fernandes returns to the sideline. Complicating matters is the fact that Jones’ wife is due with a baby on Sunday.