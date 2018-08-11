ST GEORGE — A small plane crashed at the St. George Regional Airport on Saturday, killing its pilot.

The experimental plane, a single-engine Colonial C2, is believed to have gone down at about 9 a.m., according to the city planner, Marc Mortensen. The identity of the pilot, who was killed on impact, has not been released.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

It is unknown why the plane crashed, Ian Gregor, public affairs manager with the Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division, said Saturday. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, but, Gregor said, it often takes up to a year to determine a cause for such incidents.

