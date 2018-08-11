SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist is dead after he was hit by a car on Saturday morning, police said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, allegedly ran a red light just after 10 a.m., according to Salt Lake Police Sgt. Jenn Diederich. She said the motorcyclist laid his bike down and was then run over by a car coming from the opposite direction near 400 West and 500 South.

Diederich said the other driver was cooperating with police. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but died at the scene of the accident.

The area was closed to traffic during the investigation.

This year is on track to be the deadliest on record for motorcycle deaths in Utah, according to law enforcement.