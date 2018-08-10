Note: Timpview finished with a 7-3 overall record in 2017 and was second in Region 7 with a 4-2 record. It lost to Woods Cross 28-24 in the 5A first round.

Timpview 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PROVO — Timpview owns one of the richest traditions of excellence in the entire state of Utah, but for first-year coach Andy Stokes, he wants his players to largely ignore all of it.

It's a bold prerogative for any coach taking over a program as successful as Timpview's, but he has his reasons.

"There's a rich tradition here, but I'm not trying to be that. I came here to do something different and to be something different, and that's our goal," Stokes said. "Our kids don't care about outside expectations. We care about what's expected in here and what we're trying to get to."

Indeed it all has to do with a focus on what Timpview is currently, while doing away with any undue external pressures.

"We don't preach to them what Timpview was, we preach to them that we want our own identity," Stokes said. "We want to be the new Timpview, and kids are buying in and working hard."

Of course the former Dixie coach hopes what his new Timpview puts forth record-wise and championship-wise will mirror the great Thunderbird teams of years past, although getting with his own stamp and approach to things.

"We were able to build a great culture down there, which made it tough to decide to come up here," Stokes said. "But we have awesome kids here. They're responsive to what we want to do, they work hard, and we think we can do some great things here."

Timpview Thunderbirds at a glance

Coach: Andy Stokes is in his first year at Timpview after coaching three seasons at Dixie. He went 27-9 for the Flyers.

Timpview Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Andy Stokes

2017 offensive production: 27.9 ppg (12th in 5A)

Spread

4 returning starters

Key returning offensive starters:

Canaan Yarrow, Nick Child and Luke Child (OL): "They're phenomenal. They're great kids both off the field and on the field. They're college-type kids. We're fortunate to have three solid returning offensive linemen like those guys to build around."

Returning offensive starters

Stokes' comments on his quarterbacks:

"It's still open. We have four guys competing and we'll see how that works out. In our opinion we have until region play to be our best, and we're going to take as much time as we need to work out that quarterback spot."

Stokes' comments on his running backs:

"We have four phenomenal running backs. We have a senior, Adam Ahquin, a sophomore in Targhee Lambson, a junior in Chase Biggs and then Sione (Moa.) We really like all four of them and feel running back will be a real strength for us."

Timpview Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chas Ryan

2017 defensive production: 23.0 ppg (8th in 5A)

4-2-5

no returning starters

Stokes on his defensive coordinator:

"He has a lot of great experience and he's a guy we believe is going to coach up a great defense here. He's already doing a great job and kids are responding to him."

Stokes on having no returning starters on defense:

"We're working from scratch, but we have some awesome kids. You'd think I'd be worried about the defense, but I'm really not. I think we have the players and the system in place to have a real good defense."

Stokes on his defensive line:

"We have CJ Alatini, who is a great athlete and one of our leaders. Solo Langi is a great player and some others. We think we're going to be real solid up front."

Stokes on his linebackers:

"We have Cael Richardson, who is only going to be a sophomore, but he's going to be phenomenal. Then there's Brian Stone, who had to move over there because another guy got hurt, but he's been awesome. He's going to do great for us this year."

Stokes on his defensive backs:

"We have Raider Damuni who is a special talent. Then there's guys like Quincy Hale, Christian Ngatuvai who are going to be real good. Then Isaac Nelson — we have great guys and feel we can be strong at all the positions."

Coaches preseason Region 7 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Corner Canyon (Sept. 21)

Bottom line: Timpview was rocked last year after being bounced in the first round of the state playoffs. Coach Cary Whittingham resigned and the Thunderbirds enter this season with perhaps lower expectations than in any time in recent history. But the talent is still there, regardless of returning experience, to forge another great product. Look for Timpview to compete in a very tough Region 7, although the days of standing as clear favorites are over.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at St. John Bosco, Calif., 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — AMERICAN FORK, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — OREM, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Provo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Alta, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.

Felt's Facts for Timpview

All-time record: 335-117 (40 years)

Region championships: 19 (1977 co, 1986 co, 1991, 1992, 1993 co, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Playoff appearances: 37

Current playoff appearance streak: 28 (1990-2017)

All-time playoff record: 72-26

State championships: 11 (1986, 1991, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

State championship record: 11-2

Most played rivalry: 42 meetings with Provo dating back to 1977. Timpview leads 32-10.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Timpview owns the second-longest winning streak in state history at 36, dating from Sept. 15, 2006 to Nov. 21, 2008. ... The T-birds have the longest current winning streak, 26 games, since Sept. 6, 2013. That’s tied for the fifth longest streak all-time. … The Thunderbirds hold the record for total yards in a championship game, 611 in the 4A final in 2007. ... Timpview’s Andrew Badger holds the state record for yards gained per reception during a season with 35.8 in 2003. … The Timpview defense set a championship game record with eight sacks in 2012. … Jake Lloyd tied the state record for season TD passes (53, with Logan’s Riley Nelson), in 2012.

Last 5

2017 — 7-3 (4-1 in Region 7 - 5A First round)

2016 — 9-3 (5-2 in Region 7 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 11-2 (6-0 in Region 7 – 4A Runner-up)

2014 — 14-0 (6-0 in Region 8 – 4A Champions)

2013 — 13-1 (6-0 in Region 8 – 4A Champions)

Timpview coaching history

2018 — Andy Stokes (0-0)

2012-2017 — Cary Whittingham (63-14)

2005-2011 — Louis Wong (77-10)

1990-2004 — Chad Van Orden (134-38)

1985-1989 — Garry Walker (30-24)

1982-1984 — Sam Hard (15-13)

1977-1981 — Paul Gillespie (25-23)

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2014 — Britain Covey, QB

2008 — Craig Bills, DB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2013 — Britain Covey, QB

2012 — Jake Lloyd, QB

2009 — Ofa Latu, LB

2008 — Xavier Su'a-Filo

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Karene Reid, OLB

2017 — Canaan Yarro, C

2016 — Jackson Cravens, DT

2016 — Chaz Ah You, S

2015 — Samson Nacua, WR

2015 — Andrew Owensby, OL

2015 — Nate Richardson, LB

2015 — Will Watanbe, DB

2014 — Jordan Espinoza, WR

2014 — Gabe Reid, DL

2014 — Devin Kaufusi, DL

2014 — Kainoa Tu’ua, LB

2014 — Isaiah Holloway, DB

2013 — Gabe Reid, DL

2013 — Isaiah Nacua, DL

2013 — Pio Stowers, LB

2012 — Dax Raymond, WR

2012 — Pita Taumoepenu, DL

2011 — Rickey Shumway, WR

2011 — Josh Burr, LB

2010 — Christian Covey, QB

2010 — Kalvin Cusick, OL

2010 — Colby Jorgensen, DL

2009 — Trevor Brown, QB

2009 — Tyson Tiatia, OL

2009 — Chris Badger, DB

2008 — Casey Rumsey, QB

2008 — Travis VanLeeuwen, WR

2008 — Bronson Kaufusi, DL

2008 — Jason Whittingham, LB

2008 — Chris Badger, DB

