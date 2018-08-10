The second round of the PGA Championship went much better for Utah’s Zach Johnson and Tony Finau at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Finau, who found himself clear back in a tie for 120th place after the first round, started off on fire with five straight birdies on Friday and he had moved up to even par for the tournament, right on the cutline after 11 holes when play was suspended for the day because of lightning and rain.

Johnson, who is going by Zach J. Johnson this week to differentiate himself from Zach Johnson, the 15-year veteran on the PGA Tour, shot a 1-under-par 69 on Friday to finish at 145, but it won’t be good enough to stick around for the weekend, as the cut is expected to be around even par.

The former Southern Utah golfer, who is an assistant at Davis Park Golf Course, had shot a 76 in the first round but was much better on Friday. After making a bogey at No. 4, he rolled in a 33-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 No. 6 hole. Then on the back nine, he birdied 10 and 17 to go to 2-under for the day, before making bogey at the final hole.

Finau, who was doing an audition of sorts for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, being paired with Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, impressed the captain by starting out with seven birdies on the first eight holes, including the first five. Unfortunately, his non-birdie, at No. 6, was a triple bogey when he hit his tee shot at the par-3 into the water and then flew the green with his second shot.

He came back with birdies at the next two holes before making a bogey at No. 9, meaning he didn’t have a single par on the front nine. He finally made one at No. 10 and came back with still another birdie at No. 11 before play was suspended for the day.

The other golfer in the field with local ties, Glenwild teaching pro Craig Hocknull, is in danger of missing the cut as he stands 3-over for the tournament through 12 holes of the second round. Hocknull, who shot a 72 on Thursday, started on the back nine Friday with bogeys at 10 and 16 and a birdie at 11 to stand 1-over for the day.

Finau and Hocknull will resume their rounds at 6 a.m. MT, weather permitting.