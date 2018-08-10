Competitors race past the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City during Stage 4 of the Tour of Utah on Friday. After 10 laps on a 6.8-mile circuit, Friday's stage came down to a difference of 15 millimeters. Jasper Philipsen, riding for the Axeon Hagens Berman team, won the stage, flipping the script from Thursday by just nipping United Health Care rider Travis McCabe. Saturday's Stage 5 — a distance of 98 miles — starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Canyons Village in Park City and ends at Snowbird Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

