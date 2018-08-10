SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since opening camp, the Utah Utes are going live. A closed scrimmage is set for Saturday.

“Tomorrow we’ll get a good gauge on where our deficiencies are and what we’re pretty good at — and all of the above,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

There will be areas of emphasis, Whittingham explained.

Topping the list is finding out who is going to make plays, particularly among the younger players who they don’t know a whole lot about.

The execution level of the offense is another focal point, Whittingham added. So, too, is how well the Utes tackle on defense.

“Pretty much everything,” Whittingham said.

SHOWTIME: Junior receiver Demari Simpkins made a couple of impressive catches from Tyler Huntley during the media observation period on Friday.

“All he does is make plays,” Whittingham said. “He’s a self-motivated guy. He does exactly what you ask of him.”

Whittingham added that Simpkins is an “absolute coach’s dream.”

QB UPDATE: Offensive coordinator Troy Taylor said that Huntley has been outstanding all camp. Taylor, who coaches the quarterbacks, noted that the battle between Jack Tuttle and Jason Shelley for the No. 2 spot is day to day.

“I don’t jump to conclusions,” said Taylor, who added that he collects the data in addition to watching the quarterbacks play. “It’ll sort out.”

EXTRA POINTS: No fans or media will be allowed to observe the scrimmage . . . The Utes will take Sunday off before resuming camp on Monday . . . Utah's annual "Fan Fest" is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.