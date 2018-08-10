SPRINGVILLE — Officials have identified a woman who died Thursday after losing control of her vehicle and crashing in Hobble Creek Canyon.

Kiana Elizabeth Campbell, 18, from Mapleton, was traveling in a full-size SUV on Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon Road when she crashed near the intersection of Bartholomew Canyon Road, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses reported that the vehicle rolled and ejected Campbell, the office said. She was the only occupant of the SUV.

Officials said the 18-year-old suffered serious head injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders got to the area about 2 p.m. She died later Thursday afternoon at the hospital.