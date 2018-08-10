Alonzo Moralo gets his teeth checked by Jane Kim, a student dentist from Roseman University’s College of Dental Medicine, during the university's fourth annual Back to School Brush-Up event in South Jordan on Friday. During the event, dental students provided free teeth screenings and cleanings for students K through 12. According to Roseman, tooth pain and other oral health problems account for about 51 million hours of missed school every year, and an estimated 17 million children suffer from untreated tooth decay, making it the single most common chronic childhood disease in the U.S.

