"THE WARRIOR QUEEN," by Emily R. King, Skyscape, 316 pages (ages 13 and up)

The fourth book in Whitney Award-winning Utah author Emily R. King's "The Hundredth Queen" series proves a satisfying conclusion to the quadrilogy — "The Warrior Queen" is full of action, suspense and plenty of fighting for love.

Book three, "The Rogue Queen," saw Deven Naik trapped in the Void during a battle with a demon impersonating the heroine Kalinda's late husband, and "The Warrior Queen" finds Kalinda on a quest to rescue Deven, the love of her life.

Though Kalinda has (temporarily) brought peace to the Tarachand Empire and she and other magical bhutas don't have to hide their powers, she has lost her childhood home and those closest to her. Her powers are also lessened after losing part of her arm in the battle with the demon.

While Prince Ashwin seeks for more unity and stability in the kingdom by marrying Princess Gemi, a bhuta, this causes a division in the kingdom and previous allies become deceptive and seek new loyalties.

Each night, Deven travels through the darkness to find Kalinda while he is still trapped in the Void. But mortals cannot last in the Void for long, so when he doesn't visit one night, Kalinda fears she may lose him forever.

Desperate to rescue Deven, Kalinda thinks she knows how to save him, but it requires convincing a god to be her guide through the foul darkness — a journey that proves not only dangerous, but reveals previously unknown things about herself and her loved ones.

"The Warrior Queen" delves further into the series' fantasy world, captivating readers with vivid descriptions and an expertly layered plot. King's storytelling will entrance readers as they read through the exciting conclusion.

Content advisory: There is some war-related violence as well as torture in "The Warrior Queen," though it's not overly graphic. Romance does not extend much beyond kissing and there is no foul language.

