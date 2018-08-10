PROVO — Coaches are closing Saturday's scrimmage to the media, and most everyone else, but the session may answer several questions regarding who will start and who will sit this coming season.

Most of the intrigue surrounds the starting quarterback spot.

“I still have a really open mind about it,” said BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “I’ve seen a little bit of separation at times, but not quite enough yet that I’m willing to say it … but if the trends continue then maybe we’ll start talking a little more openly about it next week, if things continue the way I’ve seen it the last couple of days.”

As for coach Kalani Sitake, he wants to simulate a game situation as best he can to see how players respond.

“I want to see tough football and smart guys making plays,” Sitake said. “I think our guys have deserved it, they’ve worked really hard, but now they get to put it to work and be in as much as a game situation as possible.”

Roderick defined Saturday's scrimmage as a, "big one," in regard to how the quarterback race may shake out.

Whatever quarterback coaches ultimately settle on may not be revealed before the season opener, however.

"I don’t know that we’ll announce it. We haven’t decided that yet. Why announce it if there’s no advantage to announcing it?" Roderick said. "We’re still working our way through that. More concerned about finding out who’s going to start that game and we’ll decide later if we’re going to announce it or just roll him out there on game day.”

OUT OF THE ELEMENTS: Friday's practice session saw the team practice indoors again due to the poor air quality that seems to be getting worse every day in the Provo area.

“I’d rather be outside and in the elements, but it’s not healthy right now,” Sitake said. “So we’ll adjust our plans just like if there were a lightning issue or anything like that.”

ARIZONA PREP: Although the team is focused on real-game simulations during practices, simulating specifically for Arizona may not occur until later.

“We’ll prep after our third scrimmage for them,” Sitake said. “That will give us about eight days prep — to focus on them.”