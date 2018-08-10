BOUNTIFUL — The Bountiful Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness Council and South Davis Metro Fire are offering eight-week Community Emergency Response Team classes.
The classes, which teach people to assist others following a disaster when professional responders are not available, will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 11 and 13, respectively.
The classes will be taught at Fire Station No. 81, 255 S. 100 West and will cover such topics as disaster awareness; search and rescue; triage; damage assessment; fire suppression and disaster psychology.
Following the classroom instruction, participants will take place part in a practical mock disaster on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $45 and includes training materials, a hard hat, vest, gloves, backpack and flashlight.
For more information or to register, log on bountifulprep.orgcert or call 801-677-2400.