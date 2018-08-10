WASHINGTON — Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, will host four town hall meetings with 1st Congressional District constituents.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., Utah State University–Uintah Basin, Room B101, 320 N. Aggie Blvd. (2000 West), Vernal.

• Wednesday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m., Green Canyon High School, 2960 N. Wolfpack Way, North Logan.

• Thursday, Aug. 16, 5 p.m., Morgan County Auditorium, 48 W. Young St., Morgan.

• Thursday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., South Weber Family Activity Center, 1181 E. Lester Drive, South Weber.