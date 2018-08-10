SALT LAKE CITY — Evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents across Southern California Thursday as an intentionally set wildfire continues to spread, according to The Associated Press.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to put the Holy Fire to bed as its reached homes.

Fires also continue to rage in Northern California.

In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the Golden State as the fire threatens thousands of homes. The emergency declaration allows agencies to do all they can to help local governments.

Multiple news sources shared various numbers and data about the fires to help put the size into perspective. We collected four major points and share them below.

75 percent

Fox News reported this week that smoke covers 75 percent of California because of the wildfires.

Smoke from CA fires now covering 75% of state. pic.twitter.com/7UKzMZdxjF — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2018

3,000 miles

Utah isn’t the only state to see hazy skies from the fires. According to CNN, the wind-blown smoke from the California has traveled some 3,000 miles all the way to New York City.

“The smoke in the East is more than a mile above the surface. When it's that high and stays there, the health risks are minimal, according to the weather service. But if it's pulled down by the jet stream, it can cause unhealthy air quality,” CNN reported.

This image provided by NASA shows the California wildfires captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 3, 2018. Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set only months earlier. Experts say this may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes.

14,000 firefighters battling 16 fires

As The Sacramento Bee reported, more than 14,000 firefighters are currently battling 16 different wildfires across the state. This includes the Mendocino Complex Fire, which is the largest fire in California history.

Firefighter Rob Gore from Canberra, Australia, mans a lookout point while battling the Mendocino Complex Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in the Mendocino National Forest, Calif. Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are helping California, arriving this week at the Mendocino Complex Fire after an 8,600-mile (13,840-kilometer) flight and two-hour bus trip.

749,700 acres

The fires in California have burned close to 749,770 acres, which is more than double the size of Los Angeles, CNN reported. More than 550,000 acres have burned in the last three weeks.