Kent Porter, The Press Democrat
Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount Konocti in the background. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
SALT LAKE CITY — Evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents across Southern California Thursday as an intentionally set wildfire continues to spread, according to The Associated Press.
Firefighters worked tirelessly to put the Holy Fire to bed as its reached homes.
Fires also continue to rage in Northern California.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif. California lawmakers raised concerns Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, that a proposal from Gov. Jerry Brown to shield electrical utilities from some financial liability for wildfires would give them too much protection without ensuring the utilities safely maintain their equipment. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)
California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the Golden State as the fire threatens thousands of homes. The emergency declaration allows agencies to do all they can to help local governments.
Multiple news sources shared various numbers and data about the fires to help put the size into perspective. We collected four major points and share them below.
75 percent
Fox News reported this week that smoke covers 75 percent of California because of the wildfires.
3,000 miles
Utah isn’t the only state to see hazy skies from the fires. According to CNN, the wind-blown smoke from the California has traveled some 3,000 miles all the way to New York City.
“The smoke in the East is more than a mile above the surface. When it's that high and stays there, the health risks are minimal, according to the weather service. But if it's pulled down by the jet stream, it can cause unhealthy air quality,” CNN reported.
nasa
This image provided by NASA shows the California wildfires captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 3, 2018 by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst. Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set only months earlier. Experts say this may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes. (Alexander Gerst/NASA via AP)
14,000 firefighters battling 16 fires
As The Sacramento Bee reported, more than 14,000 firefighters are currently battling 16 different wildfires across the state. This includes the Mendocino Complex Fire, which is the largest fire in California history.
Noah Berger, FR34727 AP
Firefighter Rob Gore from Canberra, Australia, mans a lookout point while battling the Mendocino Complex Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in the Mendocino National Forest, Calif. Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are helping California, arriving this week at the Mendocino Complex Fire after an 8,600-mile (13,840-kilometer) flight and two-hour bus trip. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
749,700 acres
The fires in California have burned close to 749,770 acres, which is more than double the size of Los Angeles, CNN reported. More than 550,000 acres have burned in the last three weeks.
Jae C. Hong, AP
Onlookers are silhouetted against the reflection of a wildfire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Evacuations have been ordered for several small mountain communities near where a forest fire continues to grow in Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)