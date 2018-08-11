SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doesn’t have a clear-cut classically animated Disney film.

A new report from CableTV.com found the Beehive State has 14 favorite Disney films. No other state has a tie for favorite movie.

The report identified each state’s favorite Disney classically animated film, such as “Robin Hood,” “Aladdin” and “Snow White,” among many others.

The 14 films included:

“Snow White”

“Pinocchio”

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Peter Pan”

“Lady and the Tramp”

“The Jungle Book”

“The Little Mermaid"

“Beauty and the Beast”

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

“Hercules”

“Tarzan”

“Robin Hood”

“Sleeping Beauty”

“Cinderella”

“The Lion King” topped the entire country with 17 states. Meanwhile, New York's favorite is “Dumbo.”

Oddly enough, “Alice in Wonderland” was only favored by one state — New Mexico, which is also the only state where you can legally grow psilocybin-containing mushrooms, according to the report.

The report crossed-referenced each Disney film with Google Trends data to see which movie had the most search interest for each state.

A report from 2017 found that Moana from “Moana” was Utah’s favorite Disney princess. The character Moana was also deemed the favorite princess in Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan and Mississippi, according to the Deseret News.