Note: Carbon finished with a 0-10 overall record in 2017 and was sixth in 3A North with a 0-5 record. It lost to Juan Diego 66-6 in the 3A first round.

Carbon 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PRICE — The Carbon Dinos haven’t won a game in two seasons, so instead of projecting a state championship for his team, Carbon head coach Joshua Huntsman is setting the bar at a more reasonable level.

“We want to get better every single day, that’s one of our goals. We’ve got a lot of senior leadership, so we would like to win upwards of four games. Four games is a good starting number for us right now,” Huntsman said.

First up on the agenda for Carbon to get its first win in two seasons? Learning how to finish games.

“As a group and a whole, we need to learn how to finish. We had a lot of close games that we were a part of, we had opportunities at the end of the ballgame as we were driving to win ballgames, and we threw interceptions, so our big thing this year is finishing,” Huntsman said.

Helping the cause will be a number of returning starters, seven on offense and eight on defense. Quarterback Noah Jones and fullback Collin Lewis will be among the leaders powering the offense, while Isaac Quintana and Lewis will power the defense. Carbon has 14 seniors and 18 juniors that have been there under Huntsman’s leadership, so this could be could be the season where Carbon gets more than just a couple of wins.

“It’s going to help us a whole bunch. They’ve been in the system for four years now, they understand what we’re asking them to do, they have trust and confidence to play with each other, and I think they’ll play well for each other this year,” Huntsman said.

Carbon Dinos at a glance

Coach: Joshua Huntsman enters his fourth year as Carbon’s head coach. He has a 1-29 record.

Carbon Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Joshua Huntsman

2017 offensive production: 13.9 ppg (11thin 3A)

7 returning starters

Double Wing offense

Key offensive returning starters

Noah Jones (QB): Jones threw for 611 yards, five touchdowns and 13 interceptions while running for 145 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

Returning offensive starters

Noah Jones (QB)

Collin Lewis (FB)

Chance Lecheminant (TE)

Makade Bradley (C)

Gunner Jeffs (RG)

Anthony Madriga (LG)

Lee Moon (LT)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Ridic Migliori (RB)

Ryker Larsen (FB)

Huntsman’s comments on Noah Jones:

“Noah’s been in the military, so he actually will be back on the 10th. We haven’t seen him practice at all this summer. We expect him to do well, but we don’t know if he’ll be our starting quarterback or where he’ll be at in our scheme. We definitely have high hopes for him. We definitely expect him to be a contributing factor with our team, again, don’t know if he’ll be that starting quarterback or if he’ll be at linebacker or running back, but he’ll be a huge part of what we do.”

Huntsman’s comments on Colin Lewis:

“We expect him to be a 900-yard carry guy. He can do pretty much everything. He can play at fullback for us, he can play at wing, he can play at tight end, so he’s the type of kid that we’re going to try and put the ball in his hands as much as we can and utilize his size and speed.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: Will Noah Jones look good at quarterback after spending time in the military? Will Collin Lewis be able to step up and replace leading rusher Nate Olson? If the answers to these questions are yes, the Dinos could be in for a good year offensively.

Carbon Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Taylor Brower

2017 defensive production: 33.1 ppg (12thin 3A)

8 returning starters

Multiple odd fronts defense

Key defensive returning starters

Collin Lewis (LB): Lewis had 67 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 2017.

Returning defensive starters

Isaac Quintana (LB)

Collin Lewis (LB)

Chance Lecheminant (DE)

Jaylon Dennis (DB)

Chris Sunter (DB)

Brandon August (DB)

Ridic Migliori (Torn ACL in game 2 last year) (LB)

Ryker Larsen (LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Kolby Bedke (OLB)

Ridic Migliori (OLB)

Huntsman’s comments on defensive backs:

“That position group looks good right now. We’re not sure who’s going to play what sides, but that group as a whole has grown a whole bunch. They were young last year, all three of them were sophomores that started for us last year, so as juniors’ they’re going to be just that much better between Jaylon Dennis, Brandon August and Chris Sunter. The three of them are actually playing pretty well. We have a couple other guys that we’ll look at those positions as well, but those three seem to have a grasp on the starting positions now.”

Huntsman’s comments on Isaac Quintana:

“We’re really excited for Isaac Quintana, who was our middle linebacker last year, will be a senior this year. He’s a kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder and we like that. He’s one who will stick his nose in every play, he’s done as much as he can to help improve his football ability over the summer as anyone.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018: Last year, Carbon’s defense was the worst in 3A, allowing 33.1 points per game. With eight returning starters, that defense should be bolstered. Look for Isaac Quintana and Collin Lewis to be tackle leaders, as their pay is key to making the Carbon offense tick.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News 3A North prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: vs. Morgan, Sept. 28 (Week 8)

Bottom line: There’s more reason for optimism than ever at Carbon High School. After going winless during the last two seasons, it looks like Carbon will be able to get those elusive wins in 2018. Returning seven offensive starters and eight defensive starters, the Dinos have the experience to win a couple of games this season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — MANTI, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 —at Payson, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — DUCHESNE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Grantsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — MORGAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — JUDGE MEMORIAL, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Carbon

All-time record: 318-516-22 (99 years)

Region championships: 12 (1924, 1926, 1930, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1951, 1956, 1957, 1964)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 18-24-2

State championships: 3 (1924, 1938, 1951)

State championship record: 3-3-1

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Uintah dating back to 1929. Uintah leads 30-20-2. Last met in 2009.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Carbon scored more points in one game than any other team in Utah prep history, a 175-6 win over South Emery in 1926. Carbon set other state records in that game by totaling 26 TDs, racking up 72 first downs and scoring 94 points in a half (second)

...

Last 5

2017 — 0-10 (0-5 in 3A North – 3A First round)

2016 — 0-10 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 3-7 (0-5 in 3A North -Missed Playoffs)

2013 — 0-10 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

...

Carbon coaching history

2015-current — Josh Huntsman (1-29)

2014 — Jan Jorgensen (3-7)

2010-2013 — Jeff Blanc (6-32)

2008-2009 — Leo Paur (0-19)

2007 — Tim Tiller (2-7)

2006 — J.P. Salisbury (1-9)

2004-2005 — Lane Herrick (1-18)

2003 — Jeff Jorgensen (3-6)

2002 — Don Gressman (2-7)

1998-2001 — Troy Moynier (15-31)

1991-1997 — Jeff Jorgensen (20-46)

1987-1990 — Don Gressman (14-24)

1982-1986 — Mike Kernodle (10-34)

1979-1981 — Jerry Dyer (4-23)

1974-1978 — Tom Rabb (10-35)

1971-1973 — Boyd Bell (13-15)

1970 — Tom King (2-7)

1969 — Boyd Bell (2-6)

1966-1968 — Louis Mele (1-25)

1962-1965 — Larry Regis (9-27)

1952-1961 — Jackson Jewkes (39-42)

1946-1951 — Preston L "Pres" Summerhays (31-17)

1945 — Jackson Jewkes (4-3)

1944 — George Young (4-3)

1941-1943 — Jackson Jewkes (13-10)

1933-1940 — Preston L "Pres" Summerhays (51-18)

1929-1932 — Vernon Merrill (18-5)

1928 — William Nixon (3-5)

1924-1927 — Carl W. "Stubby" Peterson (29-7)

1923 — Howard N Blazzard (2-3)

1916-1922 — Unknown

1912-1915 — Merrill O. Maughn (6-5)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Nathan Olson, RB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.