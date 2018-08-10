SALT LAKE CITY — A chiropractor has been charged with inappropriately touching a patient, according to court records.

Damon Willard Green, 50, of South Salt Lake, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In February, a 47-year-old woman went to Green's office, 265 E. 3300 South, for a follow-up visit from the previous day, according to charging documents. When she arrived, Green had her put on an "open-front" gown and lie down on a table on her back, the charges state.

Green massaged the woman's front while making continuous compliments of her breasts, such as they "looked great," according to court documents.

After he finished, he told her to come back two days later for another appointment, the charges state.

A warrant was issued Friday for Green's arrest. According to the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, Green first received a chiropractor's license in 1995 and has no prior disciplinary violations.