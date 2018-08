SALT LAKE CITY — Cancer patients stressed about living expenses may get a little relief thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Utah Medical Association Foundation.

The grant, to the nonprofit Needs Beyond Medicine, will assist cancer patients in covering rent, utilities, groceries, transportation costs and more while undergoing treatment in the Utah.

According to Needs Beyond Medicine’s website, the organization’s relief program has helped 1,312 people since its founding in 2006.