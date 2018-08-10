SPANISH FORK — The Utah County Health Department is offering free six-week living well workshops available in both English and Spanish.

The English version of Living Well With Chronic Conditions will be held on Wednesdays, Aug. 22 through Sept. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Spanish Fork Library, 49 S. Main.

The Spanish version of the class will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the health department, 151 S. University Ave., Suite 2601, in Provo.

During the workshops, participants will learn self-management techniques and skills needed in the day-to-day management of any type of ongoing health condition. Family members and caregivers are also invited to attend.

In addition, a Living Well With Diabetes workshop will be held on Wednesdays, Aug. 29 through Oct. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the health department’s American Fork office, 599 S. 500 East.

Space is limited. To register, log on to livingwell.utah.gov, call 801-851-7512 or email [email protected]