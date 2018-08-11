Soccer has become more and more popular in the United States and it is very popular worldwide.

I was surprised to see articles indicating soccer players of all ages incur concussions — in some articles more than football — and is especially a problem for women.

Heading the ball seems to be one of the problems as each hit adds up. Cognitive and balance problems are prevalent. It seems to me that heading should be a penalty and helmets, perhaps like in lacrosse, could be worn, at least in practice.

Robert Petersen

Provo