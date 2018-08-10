SANDY — Coming off a stellar home performance, which resulted in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake wants to keep its stride against the Montreal Impact.

Damir Kreilach, who scored both of RSL's goals against Chicago, was named to the MLS Team of the Week with teammate Joao Plata. Kreilach and Plata also lead RSL with six goals each this season.

🔥 ICYMI: Plata & Damir were named to the MLS Team of the Week



RSL is undefeated against Montreal at home and has not lost in three matches. The last meeting with Montreal resulted in a 1-1 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL should have more momentum going into the match because Montreal is coming off a 1-1 draw against D.C. United and a three-game winless streak.

"We're just taking it game by game, and we just need to try to build what we did on our previous game to be successful and better every time," said Aaron Herrara, a RSL Academy product who recently made an appearance at the MLS Homegrown Game.

Both teams sit just above the playoff cutoff line and have struggled away from home. Montreal is fifth in the east with a 9-2-13 record while RSL ranks sixth in the west with a 10-4-9 record.

Montreal has made some late trade deadline moves by acquiring Bacary Sagna, Michael Azira and Quincy Amarikwa. Meanwhile, RSL passed on making any deals.

"I wanna be 15 to 20 points above everyone. I’m totally fine with that." Kyle Beckerman

"We've looked up what they've done so far this year, we don't know who they're going to play on Saturday," Herrera said. "We can just prepare with what we think they're going to come out for."

During this final stretch of the season with just 11 matches left to play, RSL must not only find a way to defend at Rio Tinto but also win most of the final six away matches to stay in playoff position.

"It's just another step we wanna take and if we can take that it's just another notch in our team’s belt as to where we're going and that foundation we're trying to build," said team captain Kyle Beckerman.

"I think some of us forget because the season goes on and next thing you know we got 12 games left and now 11 so everyone knows how important each and every game now. Everybody knows what's at stake and how much time is left."

As captain, Beckerman has been at the helm of helping RSL's young roster develop into a playoff chasing team. He said he thinks the team has what it takes but needs to find consistency on the road to become the complete package.

"I wanna be 15 to 20 points above everyone," Beckerman laughed. "I’m totally fine with that."

RSL will kick off against Montreal Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at rsl.com/tickets.