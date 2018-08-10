SALT LAKE CITY — Blue Stakes of Utah 811 hopes Saturday’s date — 8/11 — will serve as a reminder to call the number to have underground utility lines marked prior to starting any digging projects.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Blue Stakes of Utah 811, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

According to the agency, underground lines are struck more than six times per hour, causing injury, costly repairs, fines and inconvenient outages.

The agency also noted the depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces.

For more information about 811 and safe digging practices, log on to bluestakes.org.