Political cartoons throughout the week were laced with themes of the U.S.-China trade war, Brett M. Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and the debate over 3D printed plastic guns.
The effect of the trade war between the United States and China is hurting American farmers.
Two new tariffs from China, in retaliation to the Trump administration's tariffs on imports from the country, have had an impact on industries in the United States, especially farming. Soybean and pork farmers have been hit especially hard.
This week, the Trump administration announced plans to use up to $12 billion for emergency relief to farmers.
The money will be secured from the U.S. Treasury and uses the Commodity Credit Corporation, a Depression-era program, that does not require asking Congress for the funds.
Another trend in political cartoons this week was the debate over plastic straws being banned by California (as well as various companies) and the 3D printing of plastic guns.
Other stories depicted included Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and President Trump's Twitter habits.