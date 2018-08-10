Political cartoons throughout the week were laced with themes of the U.S.-China trade war, Brett M. Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and the debate over 3D printed plastic guns.

The effect of the trade war between the United States and China is hurting American farmers.

Two new tariffs from China, in retaliation to the Trump administration's tariffs on imports from the country, have had an impact on industries in the United States, especially farming. Soybean and pork farmers have been hit especially hard.

Drew Sheneman Tariffs from China have had a negative impact on American farmers.

This week, the Trump administration announced plans to use up to $12 billion for emergency relief to farmers.

The money will be secured from the U.S. Treasury and uses the Commodity Credit Corporation, a Depression-era program, that does not require asking Congress for the funds.

David Horsey Tariffs from China are creating problems for American farmers.

Another trend in political cartoons this week was the debate over plastic straws being banned by California (as well as various companies) and the 3D printing of plastic guns.

Dana Summers Plastic has been making headlines with the banning of plastic straws by some companies / states and the 3D printing of plastic guns under debate.

Other stories depicted included Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and President Trump's Twitter habits.

Dana Summers The 3D printing of plastic guns is sparking debate.

Drew Sheneman Plastic guns created on 3D printers are sparking debate.

Phil Hands Trump ponders his choices for the Supreme Court nomination.

Phil Hands Kavanaugh's potential impact on the Supreme Court.

Walt Handelsman The White House prepares for another Tweet storm.

Joel Pett Trump attacks the freedom of the press.