SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 10.

Utah could play role in Space Force

Vice President Mike Pence announced more detailed plans to President Donald Trump's earlier announcement to add a Space Force to the military Thursday.

And Utah might play a key role in helping get the Space Force off the ground, according to the Deseret News.

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop told the Deseret News that Hill Air Force Base could play a key role.

"The fact that Utah has been a prime player in space and the aerospace industry and space exploration for so long simply means we have a lot of expertise here in the state that I'm pretty sure will probably be exploited and used," Bishop said.

Bishop said he’s not entirely sold on the need to create a sixth branch of the military, though.

Coal Hollow Fire prompts evacuations

An ongoing fire in southeastern Utah County grew to 14,700 acres and still “threatens homes, power lines, rail lines and a highway,” according to the Deseret News.

Fire officials closed traffic in both directions on U.S. 6 for about an hour Thursday.

Certain areas in Utah, Sanpete and Carbon counties remain under evacuation orders.

But officials said other areas should prepare to evacuate, too.

"We're right on the border of the fire. It's burning toward us right now," said Carbon County Sheriff Jim Wood.

Podcast: Is there hope for BYU?

The Deseret News published the first episode in a new BYU sports-specific podcast called “Cougar Insiders” Thursday.

The first podcast episode looks into BYU football and whether the team has a chance to succeed this season.

Deseret News columnist Dick Harmon joins reporters Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney for the podcast.

North Korea lashes out at U.S.

North Korea lashed out against the United States for not lifting the sanctions it held against the country, BBC News reported.

The country’s foreign ministry said the U.S. still follows an “outdated acting script” when it comes to North Korea, BBC News reported.

The ministry said the U.S. is "going against the intention of President Trump" by "making baseless allegations" and "desperate attempts at intensifying the international sanctions and pressure."

The country said "expecting any result, while insulting the dialogue partner" was a "foolish act that amounts to waiting to see a boiled egg hatch out."

