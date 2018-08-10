WEST VALLEY CITY — An assault-style rifle, a handgun, bolt cutters, a propane torch and gas containers were all found by police between the house of a man accused of burning down his neighbor's house and killing a West Valley code enforcement officer, and his victims, police said Friday.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, of West Valley City, was arrested Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and arson.

Billings is accused of fatally shooting Jill Robinson, 52, a code enforcement officer for the city, as she arrived at Billings' home, 4102 W. Wendy Ave. (2925 South), about 10:20 a.m. Thursday as part of a follow-up investigation. He also set her truck on fire and his neighbor's house, according to police.

Ravell Call, Deseret News The charred remains of a building (top), a body covered by a sheet (behind the silver truck, front left) and a burned-out West Valley code enforcement truck (front right) are pictured at the scene of a fire and fatal shooting in West Valley City on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Robinson "had previous dealings with the suspect regarding code enforcement issues at his residence," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. A witness saw Billings "pouring what they believed to be gasoline around a West Valley City compliance truck which he then ignited," the report states.

"After 40 years of harassment, the (woman) got what she deserved," Billings allegedly said while standing in his driveway, according to the report.

When fire crews arrived, the house to the west of Billings, 4114 W. Wendy Ave., was fully engulfed.

That homeowner "reported that he heard what he thought were gunshots as well as an 'explosion' coming from his basement as it lit on fire. The homeowner was inside of a detached garage on his property at the time the fire started. The homeowner believed that he and his home were targeted by Billings," the report states.

Police later served a search warrant for the crime scene and found "a large hole cut in the fence between the homes and the fire at the victim’s home. Arson investigators on scene determined … that the deck in the victim’s backyard was the targeted area," the report states.

The neighbors, Steph Sheen and Ryan Luke, escaped their burning home, but it was declared a total loss and their six dogs and two cats died in the fire, said Pam Nichols, Sheen's boss and a spokeswoman for the family.

Billings was arrested in his driveway by arriving officers. Salt Lake police are investigating the shooting and Unified Fire Authority is investigating the fire at the request of West Valley officials because the case involves a city employee.

In 1997, when Billings lived at a different address in West Valley City, he was charged in 3rd District Court in West Jordan with accumulation of solid waste, "removal of abandoned and wrecked vehicle," and "property to be kept clean and secure," according to court records. All the charges are class B misdemeanors.

A bench warrant was issued for Billings when he failed to show up for court. But it expired in 2000 and the case was dismissed in 2001, court records state.

In a separate case in 1997, Billings was charged in West Valley Justice Court with "front yard regulation" and "storage of solid waste," both class B misdemeanors. That case was was also eventually dismissed.

In 1995, Billings was found guilty of accumulating solid waste, and not keeping his property clean, class B misdemeanors. In 1992, he was convicted of "storage of bulky waste," and accumulation of solid waste, according to court records.

In 1987, Billings was charged with two health ordinance violations, but the charges were later dismissed, court records state.

Code enforcement officers are not armed. West Valley pulled all of its code officers off the street following Thursday's shooting until further notice.