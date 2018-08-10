SALT LAKE CITY — Delon Wright isn't just going to help young athletes become better basketball players at his upcoming camp. He hopes to help youth in their battles with mental illness, too.

In conjunction with the Delon Wright Camp, the former University of Utah star will host a free mental health awareness panel — what he's calling The Wright Conversation — at 7 p.m. Monday at East High School.

"I encourage everyone to take part in this conversation that will include guest speakers from the health and sports community," Wright wrote on his Twitter account.

In addition to my basketball camp, I will be hosting a FREE Mental Health Awareness Panel on Monday, August 13th. I encourage everyone to take part in this conversation that will include guest speakers from the health and sports community. #THEWRIGHTCONVERSATION pic.twitter.com/CISAVisArs — Delon Wright (@delonwright) August 9, 2018

The conversation on mental wellness, according to the tweet, is aimed "to give our youth a sense of comfort when it comes to being aware of their possible mental illness and having the courage to seek help."

The two-day camp is on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is open to boys and girls from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

My camp is only a week away, click the link below to register!https://t.co/wD5JZ77kMZ pic.twitter.com/tYJAe7unSP — Delon Wright (@delonwright) August 8, 2018

STOCKTON TO ... STOCKTON

NBA photographer Andrew Bernstein, who's documented the league for 36 years, spoke with Jazz sideline reporter Kristen Kenney about getting the opportunity to shoot photos of former Utah players John Stockton and his son David many years apart.

"As a father," he said in the video on utahjazz.com, "I ... couldn't even imagine what that must feel like."

PGA BOUND?

Maybe Jazz and non-Warriors fans will get lucky, and Steph Curry will choose to pursue a golf career instead of continuing to torture opponents. Based on this shot, the star guard clearly has a sweet stroke in more than one sport.

Basketball is not enough for Stephen Curry ⛳️ (via @elliemaeclassic) pic.twitter.com/qfsRWwIyoJ — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 9, 2018

TOUR OF UTAH

If you think cycling races are boring, do yourself a favor and watch the end of the Tour of Utah's Stage 3.

Amazing sprint from @TravisMcCabe on stage 3 of @TourofUtah to take the win after a huge lead-out from @sebashaedo pic.twitter.com/I8QPSuIj9G — UHCprocycling (@UHCprocycling) August 9, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, Aug. 10

Tour of Utah: Stage 4 — Salt Lake

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 7 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors at Billings

Saturday, Aug. 11

Tour of Utah: Stage 5 — Canyons Village to Snowbird

MLS: RSL vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign, 1:30 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors at Billings

Sunday, Aug. 12

Tour of Utah: Stage 6 — Park City

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 6 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors at Billings