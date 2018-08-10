OGDEN — A man died Friday morning after his small car hit a UTA bus head-on, according to authorities.

The man's car was traveling south on Washington Boulevard in Ogden when it veered into oncoming traffic at about 5:30 a.m. near 21st Street, Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said. The man was killed when the car hit a UTA bus head-on.

Eynon said the 15 to 20 passengers on the bus only received minor injuries.

The victim hasn't been identified. Police are unsure of the crash's cause.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.