SALT LAKE CITY — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle on Thursday, officials said.

About 7 p.m., the man was traveling westbound on I-80 east of Lambs Canyon while pulling a trailer. Witnesses said he drove at a high rate of speed and wove in and out of traffic before he lost control, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle then "went left and right several times before ejecting the rider off to the left side ditch," UHP said. "The motorcycle continued for several hundred feet more before coming to rest in the travel lanes."

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, UHP stated.

He was flown to the University Hospital in critical condition with head trauma. His name was not immediately released.

I-80 was closed for about two hours while officials investigated the crash.