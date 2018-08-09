WEST VALLEY CITY — Some residents of an apartment complex are displaced after a fire burned through their homes Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire at Village Green Apartments, 4156 S. Park Green Drive, burned through the roof in six apartments, according to officials.

Residents on the first floor of the building also needed to leave their homes due to the fire.

"We got out with our lives," said Patricia Walters, a resident displaced by the fire. "We're all alive, we're all safe … and that's what matters."

No additional information, including the fire's cause or estimated damages, was immediately released.