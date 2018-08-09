Taysom Hill used a 12-play fourth-quarter touchdown drive to help New Orleans rally past the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 Thursday night in NFL preseason action in Jacksonville.

It was the former BYU quarterback’s first offensive game snaps with the Saints since he joined the team in Week 1 of the regular season last year. He took over for Tom Savage at quarterback after Savage played nearly the entire first quarter, sans the final play of the half when Hill took a knee.

By the end of the night, Hill had a game-high 52 yards on seven carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 20-17 with 6:55 to play, capping an 81-yard drive.

Taysom Hill extends for a 3-yd TD run! A lot of football left to play as we bring the score to 20-17 #NOvsJAX pic.twitter.com/B8juo5h3yC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2018

Hill also completed 8 of 9 passes for a team-high 72 passing yards with a QB rating of 100.0. On the touchdown drive, Hill had the Saints’ two longest plays from scrimmage, a 21-yard run on the read option, followed by a 25-yard pass to Tre’Quan Smith on the next play down to the Jacksonville 3.

He played on special teams as well, including serving as the holder for extra points and field goals.

Hill’s first two drives did not lead to any points. The first one ended in Jaguars territory after he was sacked on third and fourth downs, and Jacksonville drove for a touchdown with solid field position. An unnecessary roughness penalty then stalled Hill’s second drive deep in New Orleans territory.

Hill sat after his third drive, and rookie J.T. Barrett quarterbacked the game-winning drive, a short 30-yard drive — all on the ground — set up by a Jacksonville fumble.

Savage and Hill are in competition to back up the Saints’ All-Pro starting quarterback Drew Brees. Savage started Thursday for New Orleans and had a good night, completing 10 of 14 passes for 70 yards. He also led a field goal and touchdown drive for the Saints.

Neither quarterback turned the ball over.

Here’s a look at how other NFL locals performed Thursday night:

SAINTS 24, JAGUARS 20

New Orleans

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had two solo tackles on the game’s first drive.

Jacksonville

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah and Syracuse High: Started at defensive end and had one solo tackle.

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had four solo tackles, including a stop on a third-and-2 run for a gain of 1 yard.

PANTHERS 28, BILLS 23

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had four solo tackles, tied for second on the team.

Buffalo

Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah: Caught two passes for 12 yards.

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had a solo tackle on a third down, forcing a punt on the next play.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle.

De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU: Came on in reserve.

BENGALS 30, BEARS 27

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had two solo tackles.

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Had an assisted tackle for a 3-yard loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Was the team’s long snapper and had an assisted tackle on special teams.

BUCCANEERS 26, DOLPHINS 24

Tampa Bay

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, DE, Utah and East High: Had an assisted tackle.

Miami

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Came on as a reserve.

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Had an assisted tackle and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Was the team’s long snapper on field goals and extra points.

BROWNS 20, GIANTS 10

Cleveland

Micah Hannemann, DB, BYU and Lone Peak High: Had a solo tackle.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had three pass deflections, including two on one possession.

New York

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State: Caught two passes for 16 yards and had two kickoff returns for 62 yards and a punt return for minus-3 yards, as well as a special teams tackle.

STEELERS 31, EAGLES 14

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Came on as a reserve.

RAVENS 33, RAMS 7

Baltimore

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Had two solo tackles, including an 8-yard tackle for loss.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Had three tackles, including two solo stops. That included a third-down tackle for a 9-yard gain on third-and-10.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety.

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Had a solo tackle and a pass deflection.

McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High: Came on as a reserve.

JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Caught two passes for 14 yards and had four punt returns for 57 yards and seven kickoff returns for 161 yards.

Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

PATRIOTS 26, REDSKINS 17

New England

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: Did not play.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had three tackles, including two solo stops.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had an assisted tackle.

Washington

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had four carries for a team-high 48 rushing yards, including a 41-yard run, and added an 11-yard reception.

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Started at center.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Did not play.

Fish Smithson, CB, Highland High: Had three assisted tackles.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Started at middle linebacker and had four solo tackles.

Check back for updates on the night’s later games.