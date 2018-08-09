SPRINGVILLE — A woman from Utah County has died after losing control of her vehicle and crashing in Hobble Creek Canyon Thursday, officials said.

About 2 p.m., medical responders arrived at the scene of the accident on Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon Road near the intersection of Bartholomew Canyon Road. Witnesses told officials that the woman's full-size SUV rolled and one person was ejected, according to a press release from Utah County Sheriff's Office.

A medical helicopter had been requested, but the woman was taken by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital because the helicopter was too far away at the time, the release stated. She died later Thursday afternoon at the hospital.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt when she died, officials said, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Her name and age were not immediately released pending notification of family members.