Four BYU football players—Corbin Kaufusi, Butch Pau’u, Sione Takitaki and Moroni Laulu-Pututau—were named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List on Thursday.

The Polynesian Hall of Fame announced 50 Polynesian players from 34 different FBS schools with BYU and USC leading all programs with four honorees apiece. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player who epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Kaufusi, a senior defensive end from Provo, Utah, led the Cougars with 6.0 sacks in 2017 along with 67 total tackles. The 6-foot-9, 280-pounder also forced two fumbles and blocked one kick last season. Kaufusi has also been named to the 2018 Nagurski Watch List.

As a defensive lineman in 2017, Takitaki led BYU with 12.5 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 79 tackles, including 43 solo stops. The senior California native has totaled 11.5 sacks for 84 yards during his career at BYU, including five during the 2017 season.

Pau’u, a captain for the 2017 season, tallied 74 total tackles, including 37 solo stops, during the 2017 season.The senior linebacker has recorded 165 total tackles during his time at BYU and 1.5 sacks.

Laulu-Pututau, a redshirt junior, is looking for a comeback season after redshirting the 2017 season due to an injury in fall camp. While playing wide receiver for his first two years at BYU, the junior tallied 33 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-5, 245-pounder will play tight end for the Cougars in 2018.

The watch list candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2018 season progresses. The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will choose the winner who will be announced on Dec. 14.

For the full list of honorees, visit the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame website.