Fremont’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PLAIN CITY — After 20 years at Fremont, as a part of the coaching staffs of both Blaine Monkres and Kory Bosgieter, Ross Arnold took over the Silver Wolves football program last season.

Coaching change or not, however, expectations — win and win some more — remained the same, something Arnold more than understood.

“I think that’s the plan,” Arnold told the Deseret News prior to the season. “I’ve been able to learn from one of the best in the business, working side by side with Kory. We are hoping that we can keep developing kids and just keep right on going. That’s our expectation.”

With the first year of the Arnold tenure in the books, it is safe to say that Fremont football is in good hands.

The Silver Wolves finished 6-4 overall last season, 4-2 in Region 1. They once again qualified for the playoffs, making it to the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons.

Players like Jay Scott, Dawson Sanford, Cade Hadley, Heston Hobbs and Trevor Hahn had standout years, as Fremont was once again considered one of the best teams from Davis/Weber counties.

And yet, for all the success, Arnold’s inaugural campaign wasn’t perfect. The Silver Wolves lost to Syracuse and they lost to Weber. Rather than picking up yet another playoff victory — a win that would have made it seven consecutive postseason appearances with a victory for Fremont — the team was walloped by eventual 6A semifinalist Herriman in the opening round.

All of which is to say that the Silver Wolves have work to do and they know it.

Fortunately, with 10 returning starters, seven on defense and three on offense, they have a little bit of a head start.

“Yeah, we’ve got seven defensive guys and three offensive guys back,” said Arnold. “We are fortunate. We have always been fortunate. We always have guys. We always have players. Every year.”

Arnold is particularly excited about this year’s team, however, thanks in large part to their effort this offseason.

“I really like these guys,” Arnold said. “They’ve put a lot of time in this offseason in the weight room. A lot of time.”

That statement applies especially to the offensive line, where Fremont is replacing all but one starter.

“They have gotten a lot bigger with the time in the weight room,” said Arnold. “They have probably been our most committed guys this summer. I’m excited to see them.”

He’s also excited to see Jay Scott returning for his senior season after rushing for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

“He’s back and we know what he can do,” said Arnold.

There is also Chaedon Dayton, Trevor Hahn, Jaxon Whitney, Kendrick Bolos and others.

“I’m excited,” said Arnold. “We are fortunate. Our junior high and little league coaches do a tremendous job. So we have athletes.”

For Arnold, that means his job is less player development and more character development, something Fremont football has always strived for.

“We feel like we teach an entire program, character development, being a champion in everything that we do,” said Arnold. “Not just in our daily effort and commitment, but in our classrooms, with attendance and grades. We feel like if we do everything right each and every day the winning will take care of itself. We want that character development. We think that carries over for you.”

Fremont Silver Wolves at a glance

Coach: Ross Arnold is about to begin his second season as the head coach of the Silver Wolves. Prior to taking over the reigns to the program last season, Arnold spent the previous 20 years as an assistant on both Blaine Monkres’ and Kory Bosgieter’s staffs. He is a graduate of Whitko High School in northern Indiana, almost due west of Fort Wayne, as well as BYU.

Fremont Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Scott Peery

2018 offensive production: 23.1 ppg (12th in 6A)

3 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Jay Scott (RB): Was the premier running back for the Silver Wolves last season, rushing for over 800 yards (804) and 12 touchdowns. His average yards per carry of 5.04 was the best of any Fremont running back with 10 or more touches.

Was the premier running back for the Silver Wolves last season, rushing for over 800 yards (804) and 12 touchdowns. His average yards per carry of 5.04 was the best of any Fremont running back with 10 or more touches. Chaedon Dayton (TE): If not for Cade Hadley, Dayton would have been the best receiver the Silver Wolves had last year. His 25 receptions were second to Hadley, his 380 total receiving yards were second to Hadley and his five touchdowns were second to Hadley. Where Dayton was the top pass catcher was average yards per reception. His 15.20 yard per catch was the best mark of any of the Silver Wolves/

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Arnold’s comments on the quarterback position:

“Mitch Stratford will be our quarterback. He’s a junior. We are going to have to be able to run the football and we will go from there. We will throw it, Mitch has a strong arm, but we aren’t gonna rely on coming out and picking guys apart. We are going to run the football and then use play action when we need to.”

Arnold’s comments on the offensive line:

“I’m excited to see our O-line. They have gotten a lot bigger with the time in the weight room. They have probably been our most committed guys this summer, so I’m excited to see them. We only brought one of those guys back, and he (Hunter Judkins) only started three games. Everyone else is brand new up there.

We still have to iron things out position-wise on the offensive line, but Baylor Payan is our center. Taysen Doxey played defensive tackle last season and he is going to kick over to the offensive side. Kaysn Mills will play, he has gotten big and strong. Strong in the weight room. Then there is Logan Shaw and Bridger Hansen. Hansen was a skill player last year, but he’s switched over to O-line. He had a really good camp. It is going to be any one of those five. We have a little bit of depth which is nice.”

Arnold’s comments on his tight ends/wide receivers:

“We will probably play a lot of three-tight end sets with Justin Sagapolu, Jaxon Whitney and Chaedon Dayton. Those guys have some size to them that will allow us to run the ball. Our receivers will be a lot of different guys coming in, a kind of revolving door. We don’t have a Cade Hadley anymore that we can say this is our guy.”

Arnold’s comment on running back Jay Scott:

“Jay has been in our program for a while. He’s been in it for four years, since he got some time as a freshman. He’s back for his senior season and we know what he can do.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Jay Scott, Jay Scott, Chaedon Dayton and Jay Scott. The Silver Wolves may not have a lot of returners on offense, but the ones they do have are elite, Scott and Dayton foremost of all. Throw in Justin Sagapolu and Jaxon Whitney, tight ends similar to Dayton, and the Silver Wolves will be difficult for most teams to handle on sheer size alone. The two biggest question marks are the offensive line and quarterback, where the Silver Wolves are breaking in players all over the place. As good as Scott is, he will need a functioning O-Line to open holes, while Dayton, Sagapolu and Whitney need quarterback Mitch Stratford to get them the ball.

Fremont Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Ross Arnold

2018 defensive production: 20.1 ppg (8th in 6A)

7 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Trevor Hahn (LB): The Silver Wolves top returning tackler this season, Hahn racked up an impressive 78 tackles in 2017, as well as two sacks and three interceptions. His best outing came against Davis, when he had 10 tackles and all three of those picks.

The Silver Wolves top returning tackler this season, Hahn racked up an impressive 78 tackles in 2017, as well as two sacks and three interceptions. His best outing came against Davis, when he had 10 tackles and all three of those picks. Jaxon Whitney (DL): With 38 tackles, two sacks and an interception last year, Whitney was one of just three Fremont players to record 30 or more tackles, at least two sacks and an INT. His best showing was in an early-season contest against Pleasant Grove, where Whitney racked up eight tackles and two sacks.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomer to watch

Bridger Holmes (DL)

Arnold’s comments on his returning star defenders:

“First there is Trevor Hahn. He was an All-State honorable mention last year at outside backer. We need him to have another good year. He has really come along quite a bit since he came into school. Then we have Kendrick Bolos, who plays in the secondary. He is a lockdown cover guy. He’s a go hard every day, every play type of player. And then there is Jaxon Whitney, who was our defensive end, our defensive lineman, Player of the Year last year. He is just a junior this year.”

Arnold’s comments on the Silver Wolves defensive line:

“I’m really excited about them. We have size and speed, especially at the defensive tackle position. We have really good size there which hasn’t been the case out this way all that often.

For the most part, our defensive linemen won’t go both ways. The four of Justin Sagapolu, Jordan McKean, Bridge Holmes (a sophomore) and Jackson Whitney will play mostly on the D-line. Jay Scott will also play as a rusher on some passing downs.”

Arnold’s comments on an inexperienced secondary:

“Our secondary is where we have the most turnover. We need them to play well with what we run coverage-wise.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

It all comes down to the development of Fremont's secondary. The defensive line looks solid and boasts some of the best athletes on the team. The linebacker corps, led by Trevor Hahn, is experienced and chocked full of talented players. The secondary, aside from Kendrick Bolos and Chase Ensinger, is full of question marks, however. The development of that group will go a long way in determining whether or not the Silver Wolves boast a top-10 defense like last year or are a middle of the pack.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Syracuse, Sept. 18 (Week 7)

Bottom line:

The Silver Wolves are a tough group to peg. The defense should be solid, if not elite, thanks to a host of talented and experienced returning starters. The offense, meanwhile, returns some of its most important players, like Jay Scott and Chaedon Dayton. Development along the offensive line, as well as at wide receiver and quarterback, will go a long way in determining the type of season Fremont has. If the O-line is a good as Arnold believes it will be, Fremont should be among the top teams in Region 1. If not, the Silver Wolves may be in for a battle for the region's final playoff spot.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 4 — at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — SALEM HILLS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — LAYTON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Davis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — NORTHRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — SYRACUSE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Felt's Facts for Fremont

All-time record: 159-102 (24 years)

Region championships: 7 (2002 co, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 19

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2014-2017)

All-time playoff record: 25-19

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-3

Most played rivalry: 24 meetings with two schools, Northridge and Weber, both dating back to 1994. Fremont leads Northridge 14-10 and Weber 18-6.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Fremont’s Austin Raught (2003-05) holds the state record for career reception yards, 3,445, and career receptions, 231. He also has the career TD reception record (tied with Jordan’s Cody Raymond), 41.

Last 5

2017 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 – 6A First round)

2016 — 10-2 (5-1 in Region 1 – 5A Semifinals)

2015 — 6-5 (3-3 in Region 1 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 8-4 (6-0 in Region 1 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 1 -- Missed playoffs)

Fremont coaching history

2017-current — Ross Arnold (6-4)

2008-2016 — Kory Bosgieter (56-43)

1994-2007 — Blaine Monkres (101-59)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2011 — Nick Vigil, RB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Haze Hadley, WR

2016 — Saxton Morby, ATH

2016 — Bryson Olsen, OG

2014 — Paxton Merrill, TE

2014 — Nate Wadsworth, OL

2012 — Tucker Zanone, OL

2011 — Luke Hollingsworth, DL

2011 — Jordan Preator, DB

2011 — Rowdy Stucki, DB

2010 — Nick Vigil, RB

2010 — Jake Gallegos, DL

