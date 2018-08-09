1 of 3
BYU football is back.
The Cougars opened fall camp last week, and there are storylines all over the place — including a starting quarterback competition between a senior and a freshman, the impact of "drastic changes" on the offensive staff and a fan base that is "scarred," according to Deseret News columnist Dick Harmon.Comment on this story
Harmon joins his Deseret News colleagues Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney for the first episode of the "Cougar Insiders" podcast. The trio brings over six decades of experience covering BYU athletics.
In this episode, our veteran sportswriters discuss:
- What can be read into quarterback Joe Critchlow's reduced workload at practice this week? Is the QB competition really down to senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson?
- Is the sky falling in the minds of BYU fans, or is there optimism to be found?
- Who will the fans see at cornerback and along the defensive line?
- What can be made of some big-time instate basketball recruits choosing to play at the University of Utah?