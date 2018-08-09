BYU football is back.

The Cougars opened fall camp last week, and there are storylines all over the place — including a starting quarterback competition between a senior and a freshman, the impact of "drastic changes" on the offensive staff and a fan base that is "scarred," according to Deseret News columnist Dick Harmon.

Harmon joins his Deseret News colleagues Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney for the first episode of the "Cougar Insiders" podcast. The trio brings over six decades of experience covering BYU athletics.

In this episode, our veteran sportswriters discuss: