Sky View’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SMITHFIELD — Danilo Robinson’s first year as Sky View’s head coach was very successful.

Amid a school split with new neighboring school Green Canyon, he guided the Bobcats to a Region 12 title with an undefeated regular season and then a place in the 4A semifinals where it lost to eventual champ Orem.

Sky View ranked in the top four both offensively and defensively in 4A, but duplicating that outstanding season won’t be easy with only a few returning starters on offense and big voids in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

“Last season we had a lot of players with experience. I am concerned about youth across the board,” said Robinson. “We will need to make great strides in the preseason to be able to compete in region.”

A year ago Sky View started the season 11-0, with only one of those games decided by single digits. As great last year was, Robinson has tried to instill in this year’s players that they need to find their own identity, and need to work just as hard as last year to produce similar results.

That complacency seemed to hurt Sky View in its first 7-on-7 camp at Weber State this summer where it struggled to get into a rhythm. After refocusing a couple weeks later at the Utah State camp it made great strides and looked like a much different football team.

With that same commitment should lead Sky View to another successful season.

With six returning starters back on defense, that’s the area Sky View will need to lean on initially as the more inexperienced offense gets things figured out.

“We have enough nucleus back, particularly on defense, to carry over a lot of the things we did well last year,” said Sky View assistant coach Perry Christensen.

Among those returning starters is first team all-state cornerback Caleb Christensen, who had eight interceptions as a junior last year.

“With our returning starters we’ll be able to help the young guys that are coming up and it will just help us build our defense better,” said Christensen.

Another all-stater who’s back is Mason Falslev, but he’s moving from wide receiver to quarterback. Last season he led the Bobcats with 51 catches for 913 yards and seven touchdowns, and he’s got tremendous athleticism who can give the coaching staff another dimension with their play calling.

Sky View Bobcats at a glance

Coach: Danilo Robinson is entering his second year as head coach at Sky View after leading the Bobcats to an 11-1 record last season. He’s a graduate of Covina High School in California.

Sky View Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Perry Christensen

2017 offensive production: 34.5 ppg (4th in 4A)

3 returning starters

1-back multiple offenses

Key offensive returning starters

Dawson Beutler (OL): Sky View’s only returning starter on the offensive line will be counted on for a lot of leadership this year.

Mason Falslev (QB): Caught 51 passes for 913 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for two TDs.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Assistant coach Perry Christensen comments on new QB Mason Falslev:

“In addition to his athleticism, he’s just a great kid. We have a hard time remembering how young he is because he does things so well and his a leader. The seniors are following him. The athleticism is obvious. Here’s a kid who had never played wide receiver, goes in as a sophomore last year and makes (second team) all-state.”

Assistant coach Perry Christensen comments on only one OL returning starter:

“We will actually probably be better physically and better athletically this year. We think we have a couple holes, but the rest of them are all kids who came up through the program and a couple of them played last year in reserve roles. I think our inexperience on the line will be more of a question mark on defense than offense.”

Assistant coach Perry Christensen comments on RB Tanner Stokes:

“He wasn’t an every-down guy, but the more we got into the season the more he played. His older brother was our running back last year. We actually started Tanner at a slot receiver because he was such an athlete, and we expect big things out of him. He’s so quick and can change directions. He’s not very big, but he’s solid, he’s strong, he’s quick. He catches the ball out of the backfield as well as any of our receivers.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

With one returning starter on the offensive line, getting the group on the same page is obviously the most pressing need for the team heading into the season. Another interesting dynamic is Mason Falslev at quarterback. Nobody doubts that he can be awesome as the position with his athleticism, but he only played a few varsity series at that position. It might take him a little while to get comfortable with his new position and build camaraderie with the new receivers, but once that happens Sky View could be a very good offensive team.

Sky View Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Danilo Robinson

2017 defensive production: 15.0 ppg (3rd in 4A)

6 returning starters

4-2 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Caleb Christensen (CB): Had eight interceptions to lead Sky View’s defense last year.

Tony Torres (LB): Finished third on the team in tackles last season with 57 tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Ryker Lundahl (LB)

Cole Smith (LB)

Assistant coach Perry Christensen comments on defensive line question marks:

“That’s the area we have to wait and see. I really don’t know. From what we did at the padded camp we went to we did good things. Our interior lineman will be as good or better, and if our D-ends come along like we want to that we can be pretty decent up front.”

Assistant coach Perry Christensen comments on cornerback Caleb Christensen:

“He’s on an island a lot. We move him to their best receiver if we play a lot of man coverage. He attacks the ball well. He’s just a heck of an athlete. He finished second in state in the 100 in 10.92 and won the state title in the long jump. He can fly.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Sky View ranked third in 4A last year in only allowing 15.0 ppg, and a big reason why as the contributions of outstanding defensive ends Andrew Dean and Koebe Wilson. They both graduated, however, and finding new pass rushers on the edge is the biggest concern defensively heading into this season. Sky View returns a strong core of linebackers and the secondary will be very good, and if the pieces develop in the trenches it could be another special defensive season.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Mountain Crest, Sept. 21 (Week 6)

Bottom line: After starting the season 11-0 and getting to Rice-Eccles Stadium last season, expectations are very high this season at Sky View. Last year’s squad had a lot more returning experience and its success in many ways seemed like a foregone conclusion. A year later Sky View has quite a few question marks and holes to fill, and how well the newcomers settle into those roles will determine just how deep of a playoff run this team makes this season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — STANSBURY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Springville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Madison, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Bear River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — MOUNTAIN CREST, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — LOGAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts

All-time record: 271-255-8 (54 years)

Region championships: 8 (1969, 1972, 1979 co, 1982, 2006, 2007 co, 2015, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2011-2017)

All-time playoff record: 14-26

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 56 meetings with Logan dating back to 1964. Logan leads 32-24.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Alex McRae caught 19 passes in a game during the 2014 season, just one off the state record. Also in 2014, Garrison Beach and Bryce Mortensen became just the 13th pair of players in the 122-year history of Utah prep football to connect on a 99-yard pass.

.....

Last 5

2017 — 11-1 (5-0 in Region 12 - 4A Semifinals)

2016 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 5A First round)

2015 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 1 - 5A Semifinals)

2014 — 9-3 (5-1 in Region 5 - 4A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 9-3 (5-1 in Region 5 - 4A Quarterfinals)

.....

Sky View coaching history

2017-current — Danilo Robinson (11-1)

2005-2016 — Craig Anhder (90-46)

2004 — Dan Cox (4-7)

1999-2003 — Perry Christensen (17-34)

1993-1998 — Doug Snow (19-36)

1990-1992 — Bill Brechler (12-16)

1983-1989 — Jan Hall (27-41)

1981-1982 — Jack Robinson (16-4)

1978-1980 — Doug Adams (9-19)

1968-1977 — Earl Lindley (58-30-3)

1964-1967 — Glen Oliverson (8-21-5)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Caleb Christensen, CB

2017 — Koebe Wilson, DE

2016 — Riley Haderlie, MLB

2015 — Bryce Mortenson, WR

2015 — Max Christensen, DL

2015 — Alex McRae, DB

2014 — Isaac Herrmann, RB

2013 — Seth White, OL

2012 — Nelson Griffiths, K

2008 — Eric Berntson, DL

2008 — JD Falslev, Specialist

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.