I like Donovan Mitchell. I'm glad the Jazz have him. But he is trying to suggest Trump is being divisive and not good for kids. Not completely true, but OK.

Trump shouldn't have tweeted about LeBron, but he did, because that is what he does. But OK.

A couple weeks back, together with multiple times previous to that, LeBron has torn into Trump. Because that is what LeBron "thinks" he is supposed to do. Well, it's not. But OK.

Now, can everybody just get back and quit backstabbing each other? Play ball. Be president and keep the backstabbing out of sports. We'll all be better off as soon as that occurs.

Jerry Rampton

Mapleton