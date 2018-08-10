On a 5-3 vote, the Salt Lake County Council recently approved changes to Salt Lake County’s procurement policies, instituting a preference for small, woman-owned or minority-owned businesses. While well-meaning on the surface, this measure is extremely problematic. Hiring someone because of their gender or skin color is — dare I say — discriminatory.

Businesses should be chosen based on quality of service and lowest cost — these are taxpayer funds, after all, and should be allocated with caution. It is vital that, through targeted outreach, we encourage women and minorities to open their own businesses. Enshrining in the Salt Lake County Code of Ordinances a special preference based on gender or race isn’t the way to go about it.

Ryan Curtis

Salt Lake City