SCOFIELD, Carbon County — A wildfire ignited by lightning Saturday in southeast Utah County has quickly grown to more than 17,000 acres and is threatening homes, power lines, rail lines and a highway.

Areas of Utah, Sanpete and Carbon counties are under evacuation orders, and many residents who are not yet evacuated have been told to prepare to leave their homes if the need arises. Some residents of Wasatch County have also been asked to prepare to evacuate.

The blaze, dubbed Coal Hollow Fire, was 0 percent contained Thursday.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Trees burn in the Coal Hollow Fire on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

A map of all areas under evacuation and pre-evacuation orders can be found on the Incident Management Team's website at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6101/.

Almost 150 firefighters are trying to wrangle the fire, which is burning in brush, hardwood slash, chaparral and timber.

The fire is expected to continue "extreme fire behavior" due to the hot, dry weather, according to fire officials.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Burned trees from the Coal Hollow Fire are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Firefighters' goals Thursday included constructing fire lines and protecting structures. They also hoped to keep the fire south of U.S. 6.

Officials said they anticipate large growth on the fire in the late afternoon and evening that could prompt "large-scale evacuations."

While firefighters work to slow the spread of the Coal Hollow Fire, those fighting the nearby Hill Top Fire have noted progress. Residents of the Milburn area were allowed to return home Thursday, and others under evacuation will be able to return home Friday morning "if the suppression efforts continue to be effective," according to the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office.