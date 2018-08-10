Three games against in-state opponents, a trip to the Bahamas and a full 20-game Big Sky schedule highlight the 2018-19 Weber State men's basketball schedule.

The Wildcats will play 11 non-conference games before a 20-game conference schedule.

"This is another difficult and challenging preseason schedule, which is what we try to do each year," said Weber State head coach Randy Rahe. "We have several quality teams on the schedule, including three in-state games, as well as another good preseason tournament in the Bahamas. All that will help us prepare for the rigors of the 20-game Big Sky schedule."

After an exhibition game on Nov. 1, Weber State opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the University of San Diego. It will be the first in a home-and-home series with San Diego playing in Ogden in 2019-20.

The home opener is Friday, Nov. 9, against Bethesda University out of Anaheim, California.

The Wildcats then return to the Bahamas for the second-straight season as they compete in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas, on Nov. 15-18. WSU opens the tournament against San Jose State and will also play Cal State Bakersfield and Central Michigan.

Weber State returns home to host Benedictine University on Nov. 27. The Wildcats open December hosting BYU on Saturday, Dec. 1. It will be the first of three in-state games in December.

The 'Cats play at Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The Bulldogs will return to Ogden in the 2019-20 season.

Weber State takes on Utah State on Saturday, Dec. 8, in the second-annual Beehive Classic at the Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City.

The 'Cats close out the non-conference season with back-to-back home games, hosting Utah Valley on Dec. 15, and Delaware State on Dec. 22. It will be the first-ever matchup with Delaware State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The 20-game Big Sky season begins Dec. 29, at Eastern Washington. The first conference home games will be Jan. 3, against Northern Arizona, and Jan. 5, against Southern Utah.

The conference will play a 20-game season for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Big Sky season will conclude March 7 and 9, with home games against Idaho and Eastern Washington.

The Big Sky Tournament will be held March 13-16, in Boise, Idaho.

Rahe, the Big Sky's all-time leader in wins, returns for his 13th season as head coach of the Wildcats. He has led Weber State to five Big Sky titles and 10 postseason tournament appearances.

Weber State returns six letterwinners off last year's 20-11 team led by first-team All-Big Sky performer Jerrick Harding. Seniors Zach Braxton and Brekkott Chapman also return for the Wildcats.