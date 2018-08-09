WEST VALLEY CITY — One of Rocky Mountain Raceways’ longest-running, and best-loved annual events will come to the America First Credit Union Super Oval for the final time. Track officials, competitors and fans alike are saddened to say goodbye to the Maverik “Clash of the Titans” monster truck show, which will run both Saturday and Sunday.

But there has been a feeling of positivity building as COTT has drawn closer to “go time.”

The monster truck event will feature 12 trucks, including that of local competitor and Young Automotive Group spokesman Ron Duncombe.

In addition to the monster truck event, there will oval racing featuring Pro Race Trucks, Late Models and Maverik Modifieds. The Modified races have been dubbed the Sam Young Memorial Modified Days 1 and 2. Sam Young, the patriarch of the Young family, was a longtime auto racing fan. He died in October of 2017.

The Young Automotive Group owns Rocky Mountain Raceways.

Gates will open for Saturday’s event at 1 p.m., with oval racecars practicing at 3 and 4 p.m. Monster trucks will convene near the Young Kia Drag Strip at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans. The trucks will head back to the pits at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Qualifying for Late Models, Pro Race Trucks and Maverik Modifieds will begin at approximately 4:50 p.m. qualifying for monster trucks will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. The first round of monster truck competition is expected to start at 7:15 p.m. The final round has been slated for 9:35 p.m., with a “best trick” contest beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m.

For Sunday’s event, gates will open at 2 p.m., with practice for the Pro Race Trucks and Maverick Modifieds slated for 3:45 and 5 p.m.

A meet and greet with monster truck competitors scheduled between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The first round of monster truck racing will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m., with the final round slated for 9:35 p.m.

A monster truck freestyle contest will fire up at approximately 9:45 p.m.