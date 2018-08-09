SALT LAKE CITY — Has Kevin Bacon ever been better? We submit that he has not. 1984’s “Footloose” comes to Snowbird Resort this weekend for a special — and free — outdoor screening. (Dancing is allowed.)

But yes, as always, there’s more. This weekend has “Sandlot” baseball games, international food festivals and a really funny art exhibit. Here are the details.

International Food Festival

Bring your appetite to the third annual Wasatch International Food Festival. Trucks and booths of all kinds will feature food from around the world — Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Brazil, Korea, Mexico, Africa, India and more. The festival also has live music from Caleb Chapman’s Soul Research Foundation, Steel Badger, Smiling Souls, Millennial Beat, Jukebox Antihero, Kingston Winter, Channel Z and New Soul Brigade. Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, noon-8 p.m., 1355 W. 3100 South, $5 for general admission, free for children ages 12 and under (801-965-5083, foodfestutah.org).

Salt Lake Bees ‘Sandlot’ Night

It’s a big weekend for local fans of “The Sandlot”: Cast members from the 1993 filmed-in-Utah classic — Patrick Renna (Ham), Tom Guiry (Smalls), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah) and director David Mickey Evans — will be on hand for the Salt Lake Bees’ Friday game against the Tacoma Rainiers, signing autographs and meeting fans. (Smith’s Ballpark is even serving s’mores.) Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Smith's Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 S., $9-$26 (801-325-2337, miib.com/salt-lake).

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Patrick Renna, who played Ham in the movie "The Sandlot," jokes around with Bees players at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City in 2013. Renna and other "Sandlot" actors return to the Ballpark on Aug. 10.

Craft Lake City DIY festival

The Craft Lake City DIY Festival turns 10 this year. Help them celebrate a decade at the Gallivan Center, where all kinds of chefs, vintage vendors, engineers, artisans and performers offer their goods, services and entertainment during the three-day event. Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, noon-10 p.m.; Aug. 12, noon-7 p.m., 239 S. Main, $5 for general admission, $25 for VIP (801-906-8521, craftlakecity.com).

Paramount Home Entertainment Kevin Bacon in a scene from the movie "Footloose."

‘Footloose’ at Snowbird

“The Sandlot” isn’t the only movie filmed in Utah, you know. “Footloose,” which put Payson High School on the map, comes to Snowbird Resort’s plaza for a free outdoor screening. It’s the final screening of Snowbird’s Family Flicks summer movie series. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome, and concessions will be available for purchase. Aug. 10, dusk, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, Sandy, free (801-933-2222, snowbird.com).

‘Curiouser’ final day

Saturday is the final day of “Curiouser,” one of the Brigham Young University Museum of Art’s funniest exhibits in a while. Artist Nina Katchadourian’s off-kilter contemporary works will amuse and confuse you. One of the pieces, for example, hooks a large popcorn machine up to a computer, which translates the pops into letters and words and speaks those words — it’s not quite a monkey typing Shakespeare, but pretty close. Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., North Campus Dr., Provo, free (801-422-8287, moa.byu.edu).

Science of Invention Festival

Local companies and inventors take the proverbial stage at the Natural History Museum of Utah. The first annual Science of Invention Festival will let attendees test out these inventions in the Museum Canyon. Local inventors will give presentations throughout the day, and various games and challenges will be available for guests of all ages. Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 301 Wakara Way, $7.95-$12.95 (801-581-4303, nhmu.utah.edu).