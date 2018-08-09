OREM — Police have identified a man who was killed while allegedly speeding on a motorcycle Saturday night.

Yazeed Alotaibi, 23, of Saudi Arabia, was traveling near 300 S. State when he crashed into the back of an SUV that pulled out in front of him at about 9 p.m., according to Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez.

The other vehicle, he said, was turning left across the southbound lanes in which Alotaibi and another man were riding motorcycles.

Alotaibi was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision but did not try to stop, according to police. It was estimated that Alotaibi was going about 70 mph before he hit the back end of the Ford Expedition, Martinez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the other driver stopped before hitting the SUV. Occupants of the Expedition were not seriously injured, though one was taken to the hospital as a precaution.