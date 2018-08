SALT LAKE CITY — Best Friends Animal Society will hold a “Su-Purrr Adoption” on Saturday at The Gateway, 400 West and 100 South.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Olympic Legacy Fountain, will feature nearly 100 cats and kittens from six local shelters and rescue groups.

Adoption fees start at $10, and all animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.